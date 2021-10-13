checkAd

LGI Homes Continues Expansion in the Orlando Market

Two-story townhomes with a multitude of upgrades included, starting from the mid-$200s

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of its newest community in the Orlando market, Hamlets of Tavares. With quick access to highway 441 and highway 429, these new-construction homes are conveniently located near the exciting entertainment that takes place year-round between Tavares, Mount Dora and Eustis – Florida’s “Golden Triangle”. Inside the family-friendly neighborhood of Hamlets of Tavares, residents will enjoy a children’s play structure, a picnic pavilion and a fenced-in dog park.

LGI Homes is showcasing two-story townhomes that range from 1,500 to 1,817 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Homebuyers will love the tech areas and flex rooms offered in these new-construction plans, where the option to transform these spaces is limitless. In addition to every bedroom hosting its own walk-in closet, the secluded master retreat in each home features its own full bathroom with double sinks.

Every new home at Hamlets of Tavares embodies the CompleteHome package, a bundle of premier upgrades that come included at no additional cost. These incredible upgrades include chef-ready kitchens fully equipped with all new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, luxury vinyl plank flooring and recessed LED lighting. Other notable features found throughout every home include a programmable thermostat, faux wood blinds, double-pane Low-E windows and a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener.

New homes for sale within this community start in the mid-$200s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 441-6100 ext 735.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

