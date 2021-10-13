Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Presentations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021
Posters highlight safety and tolerability data in two complex patient populations at higher risk for adverse events
CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines
for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced two presentations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021, the national conference for the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). Both
posters highlighted safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting was held on October 8th to 12th in San Diego, California.
“I am pleased that we continue to expand the published database underlying OLINVYK’s compelling product profile,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. “The robust data that we have generated in clinically complex patients will continue to serve as valuable information for healthcare providers as they consider the use of OLINVYK in their post-operative patients.”
Poster details:
- E-Poster #1: “Elevated Body Mass Index Does Not Affect Adverse Events Associated With Oliceridine, An Intravenous Opioid Agonist” with lead author Joseph F. Answine,
M.D., Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
This poster reports the incidence of opioid-related adverse events (ORAEs), stratified by BMI categories (<30 kg/m2, 30-40 kg/m2 and >40 kg/m2), from the OLINVYK Phase 3 real world open-label safety study. In the post-operative setting, obesity is a known risk factor for developing ORAEs.
- Obese patients (BMI > 30 kg/m2) were not at an increased risk for developing ORAEs, despite having a higher incidence of medical comorbidities compared to non-obese patients.
- In the study, 46% (352/768) of patients were obese, and 10% of patients were morbidly obese (BMI > 40 kg/m2).
- Selected by ASA’s Committee on Scientific Advisory for inclusion in a special in-person poster session on October 9th.
- E-Poster #2: “Safety Of Intravenous Oliceridine In Patients With Renal Impairment: Findings From A Phase 3 Open-label Study” with lead author Ashraf S. Habib, M.D.,
Professor of Anesthesiology, Duke University School of Medicine.
0 Kommentare