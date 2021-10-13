Trevena Announces Two OLINVYK Presentations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021

Posters highlight safety and tolerability data in two complex patient populations at higher risk for adverse events

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced two presentations at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2021, the national conference for the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA). Both posters highlighted safety data from the OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection program. The meeting was held on October 8th to 12th in San Diego, California.



“I am pleased that we continue to expand the published database underlying OLINVYK’s compelling product profile,” said Mark A. Demitrack, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Trevena. “The robust data that we have generated in clinically complex patients will continue to serve as valuable information for healthcare providers as they consider the use of OLINVYK in their post-operative patients.”