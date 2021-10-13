checkAd

Orchard Therapeutics Outlines Comprehensive Presence at the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Congress

Nine accepted abstracts demonstrate broad potential of the company’s HSC gene therapy approach to treat severe neurodegenerative diseases and immunological disorders

BOSTON and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced the acceptance of nine abstracts at the upcoming European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Congress (ESGCT) taking place virtually from October 19-22.

Clinical and pre-clinical data from across the company’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy portfolio will be featured in two oral and seven poster presentations, including an update on the ongoing proof-of-concept study of OTL-201 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A), pre-clinical data from OTL-204 in frontotemporal dementia (FTD), as well as proof-of-principle for longitudinal monitoring of vector integration sites using Liquid Biopsy Integration Site sequencing (LiBIS-seq).

Additionally, Orchard’s scientific advisory board member and clinical collaborator Alessandra Biffi, M.D., professor of pediatrics, University of Padua and chief of the Pediatric Onco-hematology Unit of Padua Hospital, will be giving an invited presentation on the HSC gene therapy landscape for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders, which will include an overview of several of the company’s investigational programs.

The presentations are listed below, and the full program is available online on the ESGCT website. All times are Central European Summer Time (CEST).

Oral Presentation Details:

Haematopoietic reconstitution dynamics of mobilized peripheral blood- and bone marrow-derived haematopoietic stem/progenitor cells after gene therapy
Presenting Author: Andrea Calabria, Ph.D., San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy
Abstract Number: OR049
Date/Time: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 10:01 CEST

Longitudinal monitoring of vector integration sites in in vivo GT approaches by Liquid-Biopsy-Integration-Site-Sequencing
Presenting Author: Daniela Cesana, Ph.D., San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy
Abstract Number: OR058
Date/Time: Friday, October 22, 2021 at 12:46 CEST

Poster Presentation Details:

All posters will be available on demand starting October 19, 2021 on the ESGCT website.

Development of an ex vivo Gene Therapy for Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)
Presenting Author: Yuri Ciervo, Ph.D., division of pediatric Hematology,Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Woman’s and Child Health Department, University of Padova, Padova, Italy

