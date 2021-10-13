checkAd

Electric Last Mile Solutions Announces Opening of Urban Mobility Lab in San Francisco to Develop Advanced Technology Solutions for Fleet Customers

  • New Urban Mobility Lab will specialize in electric vehicle fleet solutions, including advanced in-vehicle technology, edge-to-cloud architecture and data-intensive applications
  • ELMS location in Bay Area to tap additional hardware and software talent, rapidly scaling capabilities for EV commercial customers
  • Company adds to global footprint, with other facilities in Michigan, Indiana and China

TROY, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW) (“ELMS” or “the Company”), a pure-play commercial electric vehicle (“EV”) company focused on redefining productivity and sustainability for the last mile, announced the opening of its Urban Mobility Lab in San Francisco – ELMS’ new tech hub for innovative electric vehicle fleet solutions.

The Lab’s focus will be expansive, covering advanced in-vehicle technology, edge-to-cloud architecture, data-intensive applications and machine learning. Advanced technology specialization in these areas will allow ELMS to provide customer solutions that increase vehicle productivity and lower total cost of ownership.

Data will be analyzed from ELMS commercial EVs and their environments, giving the Lab crucial information to understand how to improve efficiencies for ELMS fleets. Employees at the Lab will also work with collaborative partners to understand how best to serve all-electric fleets.

San Francisco was chosen as the location due to its large pool of talent in hardware and software engineering, and it being a home to some of the most innovative companies in the transportation industry.

“The Urban Mobility Lab will have an unrelenting focus on transforming the urban last mile for our customers through clean, zero emissions electric vehicles,” said Jonathan Ballon, Chief Strategy Officer, ELMS. “We see our automotive engineering and manufacturing expertise at our Michigan, Indiana and China facilities coupled with the agile innovation culture and deep technology talent of Silicon Valley as a winning combination.”

About Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc.
Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELMS) is focused on defining a new era in which commercial vehicles run clean as connected and customized solutions that make our customers’ businesses more efficient and profitable. ELMS’ first vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is anticipated to be the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.electriclastmile.com.

