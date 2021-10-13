First Republic Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
“First Republic had another strong quarter of growth in loans, deposits and wealth management assets,” said Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO. “Our client-centric business model continues to perform very well across all our segments and markets.”
“This was another successful quarter for First Republic,” said Hafize Gaye Erkan, Co-CEO and President. “Credit quality remains excellent, further reflecting the safety and stability of First Republic.”
Quarterly Highlights
Financial Results
– Year-over-year:
– Revenues were $1.3 billion, up 30.1%.
– Net interest income was $1.1 billion, up 26.7%.
– Net income was $369.7 million, up 26.1%.
– Diluted earnings per share of $1.91, up 18.6%.
– Tangible book value per share was $65.19, up 18.5%.
– Loan originations totaled $15.5 billion, our strongest third quarter ever.
– Net interest margin was 2.65%, compared to 2.68% for the prior quarter.
– Efficiency ratio was 61.3%, compared to 62.0% for the prior quarter.
Continued Capital and Credit Strength
– Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.55%.
– Nonperforming assets were at a very low 7 basis points of total assets.
– Net charge-offs were only $292,000, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.
Continued Franchise Growth
– Year-over-year:
– Loans totaled $128.4 billion, up 22.5%.
– Deposits were $145.3 billion, up 39.2%.
– Wealth management assets were $251.7 billion, up 49.7%.
– Wealth management revenues were $209.3 million, up 65.1%.
“Revenue and net interest income growth were very strong during the third quarter,” said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “We’re also pleased to have accessed the capital markets twice during the quarter, raising $1.2 billion.”
Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share
The Bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.22 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 28, 2021.
Strong Asset Quality
Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were at a very low 7 basis points of total assets at September 30, 2021. The Bank had modest net loan charge-offs of only $292,000 for the quarter.
During the third quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $34.0 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.
Continued Book Value Growth and Capital Strength
Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $66.44, up 17.9% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $65.19, up 18.5% from a year ago.
The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.55% at September 30, 2021, compared to 8.05% at June 30, 2021.
During the third quarter, the Bank issued $750.0 million of 4.000% Noncumulative Perpetual Series M Preferred Stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital.
In addition, the Bank sold 2,300,000 new shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, which added approximately $443.9 million to common equity.
Total common stock sold and preferred stock issued, net of preferred stock redeemed, added approximately $1.2 billion and $2.1 billion of Tier 1 capital in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, and contributed to the 30.5% increase in total equity year-over-year.
Continued Franchise Growth
Loan Originations
Loan originations were $15.5 billion for the quarter, up 26.3% from the same quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to increases in capital call lines of credit and commercial real estate lending.
Single family loan originations were 45% of the total volume for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 12% of total originations for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 47%.
Loans totaled $128.4 billion at September 30, 2021, up 22.5% compared to a year ago, primarily due to increases in single family, capital call lines of credit and multifamily loans, partially offset by a decrease in loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
Deposit Growth
Total deposits increased to $145.3 billion, up 39.2% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 6 basis points during the quarter.
At September 30, 2021, checking deposit balances were 68.8% of total deposits.
Investments
Total investment securities at September 30, 2021 were $24.2 billion, a 5.6% increase compared to the prior quarter and a 29.6% increase compared to a year ago.
High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $28.6 billion at September 30, 2021, and represented 16.7% of quarterly average total assets.
Wealth Management
Total wealth management assets were $251.7 billion at September 30, 2021, up 4.5% compared to the prior quarter and up 49.7% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to net client inflow and market appreciation.
Wealth management revenues totaled $209.3 million for the quarter, up 65.1% compared to last year’s third quarter. Such revenues represented 16.1% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter.
Wealth management assets at September 30, 2021 included investment management assets of $101.1 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $133.9 billion, and trust and custody assets of $16.8 billion.
Income Statement and Key Ratios
Revenue Growth
Total revenues were $1.3 billion for the quarter, up 30.1% compared to the third quarter a year ago.
Net Interest Income Growth
Net interest income was $1.1 billion for the quarter, up 26.7% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets, modestly offset by a decrease in net interest margin.
Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin declined to 2.65% in the third quarter, from 2.68% in the prior quarter. The modest decline was primarily due to higher average cash balances during the quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income was $250.4 million for the quarter, up 46.4% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees, partially offset by lower gain on sale of loans. Such gain was elevated in the third quarter a year ago due to realized discounts on previously purchased loans when these loans were sold.
Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio
Noninterest expense was $798.5 million for the quarter, up 31.3% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries, incentive compensation and benefits, information systems and occupancy costs from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise, and higher professional fees.
The efficiency ratio was 61.3% for the quarter, compared to 60.7% for the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, the efficiency ratio was 62.2%, compared to 62.0% for the first nine months of 2020.
Income Taxes
The Bank’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 21.4%, compared to 19.6% for the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the prior year including a tax refund from an amended tax return.
Conference Call Details
First Republic Bank’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call is scheduled for October 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial (888) 394-8218 and provide confirmation code 9610366 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial +1 (856) 344-9221 and provide the same confirmation code.
The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of First Republic’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar. To listen to the live webcast, please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the start time to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
For those unable to join the live presentation, a replay of the call will be available beginning October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET through October 20, 2021 at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (888) 203-1112 and use confirmation code 9610366#. International callers should dial +1 (719) 457-0820 and enter the same confirmation code. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 90 days following, accessible in the Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank’s website at ir.firstrepublic.com/events-calendar.
The Bank’s press releases are available after release in the Newsroom and Investor Relations section of First Republic Bank’s website at firstrepublic.com.
About First Republic Bank
Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$
|
946,846
|
|
|
$
|
811,708
|
|
|
$
|
912,885
|
|
|
$
|
2,732,901
|
|
|
$
|
2,399,646
|
|
Investments
|
|
|
161,017
|
|
|
|
142,971
|
|
|
|
156,947
|
|
|
|
458,675
|
|
|
|
438,055
|
|
Other
|
|
|
4,677
|
|
|
|
6,116
|
|
|
|
5,103
|
|
|
|
14,969
|
|
|
|
18,135
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
5,131
|
|
|
|
1,181
|
|
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
|
11,095
|
|
|
|
5,685
|
|
Total interest income
|
|
|
1,117,671
|
|
|
|
961,976
|
|
|
|
1,078,005
|
|
|
|
3,217,640
|
|
|
|
2,861,521
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
22,410
|
|
|
54,355
|
|
|
24,096
|
|
|
74,077
|
|
|
245,680
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
42,977
|
|
|
|
77,341
|
|
|
|
50,044
|
|
|
|
148,632
|
|
|
|
246,017
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
65,387
|
|
|
|
131,696
|
|
|
|
74,140
|
|
|
|
222,709
|
|
|
|
491,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
1,052,284
|
|
|
|
830,280
|
|
|
|
1,003,865
|
|
|
|
2,994,931
|
|
|
|
2,369,824
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
34,025
|
|
|
|
28,538
|
|
|
|
16,143
|
|
|
|
35,560
|
|
|
|
122,025
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit
losses
|
|
|
1,018,259
|
|
|
|
801,742
|
|
|
|
987,722
|
|
|
|
2,959,371
|
|
|
|
2,247,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment management fees
|
|
|
148,491
|
|
|
|
96,638
|
|
|
|
136,516
|
|
|
|
404,049
|
|
|
|
281,017
|
|
Brokerage and investment fees
|
|
|
22,644
|
|
|
|
10,796
|
|
|
|
17,574
|
|
|
|
54,782
|
|
|
|
39,028
|
|
Insurance fees
|
|
|
5,918
|
|
|
|
2,216
|
|
|
|
2,668
|
|
|
|
11,660
|
|
|
|
6,086
|
|
Trust fees
|
|
|
6,231
|
|
|
|
4,543
|
|
|
|
6,245
|
|
|
|
18,207
|
|
|
|
14,118
|
|
Foreign exchange fee income
|
|
|
26,032
|
|
|
|
12,575
|
|
|
|
20,612
|
|
|
|
63,811
|
|
|
|
34,864
|
|
Deposit fees
|
|
|
6,849
|
|
|
|
5,753
|
|
|
|
6,618
|
|
|
|
19,636
|
|
|
|
17,598
|
|
Loan and related fees
|
|
|
8,336
|
|
|
|
7,171
|
|
|
|
8,877
|
|
|
|
24,698
|
|
|
|
20,741
|
|
Loan servicing fees, net
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
|
3,093
|
|
|
|
(2,649
|
)
|
Gain on sale of loans
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
|
13,797
|
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
|
14,575
|
|
Gain (loss) on investment securities
|
|
|
2,139
|
|
|
|
(405
|
)
|
|
|
1,329
|
|
|
|
4,123
|
|
|
|
3,752
|
|
Income from investments in life insurance
|
|
|
20,328
|
|
|
|
20,546
|
|
|
|
21,457
|
|
|
|
58,334
|
|
|
|
36,506
|
|
Other income (loss)
|
|
|
2,702
|
|
|
|
(2,791
|
)
|
|
|
3,597
|
|
|
|
9,917
|
|
|
|
960
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|
|
250,358
|
|
|
|
170,983
|
|
|
|
226,608
|
|
|
|
672,817
|
|
|
|
466,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
514,499
|
|
|
|
373,225
|
|
|
|
481,503
|
|
|
|
1,459,406
|
|
|
|
1,078,633
|
|
Information systems
|
|
|
90,941
|
|
|
|
74,549
|
|
|
|
88,980
|
|
|
|
263,437
|
|
|
|
219,301
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
66,953
|
|
|
|
55,543
|
|
|
|
63,526
|
|
|
|
188,028
|
|
|
|
164,125
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
27,911
|
|
|
|
19,845
|
|
|
|
25,475
|
|
|
|
74,640
|
|
|
|
48,479
|
|
Advertising and marketing
|
|
|
13,620
|
|
|
|
8,909
|
|
|
|
16,560
|
|
|
|
42,813
|
|
|
|
29,373
|
|
FDIC assessments
|
|
|
13,368
|
|
|
|
11,003
|
|
|
|
13,254
|
|
|
|
38,522
|
|
|
|
32,463
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
71,239
|
|
|
|
65,136
|
|
|
|
73,467
|
|
|
|
214,846
|
|
|
|
187,311
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|
|
798,531
|
|
|
|
608,210
|
|
|
|
762,765
|
|
|
|
2,281,692
|
|
|
|
1,759,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
470,086
|
|
|
|
364,515
|
|
|
|
451,565
|
|
|
|
1,350,496
|
|
|
|
954,710
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
100,399
|
|
|
|
71,378
|
|
|
|
78,459
|
|
|
|
272,870
|
|
|
|
186,119
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
369,687
|
|
|
|
293,137
|
|
|
|
373,106
|
|
|
|
1,077,626
|
|
|
|
768,591
|
|
Dividends on preferred stock
|
|
|
24,427
|
|
|
|
14,816
|
|
|
|
23,655
|
|
|
|
66,607
|
|
|
|
42,653
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
|
$
|
345,260
|
|
|
$
|
278,321
|
|
|
$
|
349,451
|
|
|
$
|
1,011,019
|
|
|
$
|
725,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
|
$
|
1.62
|
|
|
$
|
1.98
|
|
|
$
|
5.73
|
|
|
$
|
4.23
|
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
|
$
|
1.61
|
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
|
$
|
5.66
|
|
|
$
|
4.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares—basic
|
|
|
178,065
|
|
|
|
172,142
|
|
|
|
176,419
|
|
|
|
176,446
|
|
|
|
171,537
|
|
Weighted average shares—diluted
|
|
|
180,420
|
|
|
|
172,932
|
|
|
|
178,864
|
|
|
|
178,757
|
|
|
|
172,514
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
As of
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
12,279,447
|
|
|
$
|
7,876,952
|
|
|
$
|
5,094,754
|
|
|
$
|
3,691,149
|
|
Debt securities available-for-sale
|
|
|
2,960,571
|
|
|
|
2,634,983
|
|
|
|
1,906,315
|
|
|
|
1,711,202
|
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net
|
|
|
21,192,537
|
|
|
|
20,236,298
|
|
|
|
16,603,310
|
|
|
|
16,923,706
|
|
Equity securities (fair value)
|
|
|
31,682
|
|
|
|
29,550
|
|
|
|
20,566
|
|
|
|
20,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single family
|
|
|
73,490,788
|
|
|
|
69,908,787
|
|
|
|
61,370,246
|
|
|
|
56,628,359
|
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
|
|
2,429,152
|
|
|
|
2,441,034
|
|
|
|
2,449,533
|
|
|
|
2,431,991
|
|
Single family construction
|
|
|
984,835
|
|
|
|
877,548
|
|
|
|
787,854
|
|
|
|
739,091
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
15,416,780
|
|
|
|
14,803,219
|
|
|
|
13,768,957
|
|
|
|
13,392,531
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
8,486,124
|
|
|
|
8,234,934
|
|
|
|
8,018,158
|
|
|
|
7,781,797
|
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
|
2,064,107
|
|
|
|
2,060,980
|
|
|
|
2,024,420
|
|
|
|
2,038,949
|
|
Capital call lines of credit
|
|
|
9,088,424
|
|
|
|
8,127,473
|
|
|
|
8,149,946
|
|
|
|
6,203,877
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
3,577,586
|
|
|
|
3,566,385
|
|
|
|
3,365,572
|
|
|
|
3,276,705
|
|
Other business
|
|
|
3,553,875
|
|
|
|
3,656,598
|
|
|
|
3,340,048
|
|
|
|
2,982,532
|
|
PPP
|
|
|
876,487
|
|
|
|
1,374,765
|
|
|
|
1,841,376
|
|
|
|
2,091,102
|
|
Stock secured
|
|
|
3,120,176
|
|
|
|
2,965,857
|
|
|
|
2,518,338
|
|
|
|
2,311,754
|
|
Other secured
|
|
|
2,261,224
|
|
|
|
2,051,617
|
|
|
|
1,818,550
|
|
|
|
1,780,652
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
3,025,536
|
|
|
|
3,047,981
|
|
|
|
3,113,267
|
|
|
|
3,102,311
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
128,375,094
|
|
|
|
123,117,178
|
|
|
|
112,566,265
|
|
|
|
104,761,651
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(668,186
|
)
|
|
|
(636,910
|
)
|
|
|
(635,019
|
)
|
|
|
(604,747
|
)
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
127,706,908
|
|
|
|
122,480,268
|
|
|
|
111,931,246
|
|
|
|
104,156,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
|
|
3,782
|
|
|
|
3,169
|
|
|
|
20,679
|
|
|
|
33,655
|
|
Investments in life insurance
|
|
|
2,627,940
|
|
|
|
2,597,637
|
|
|
|
2,061,362
|
|
|
|
1,949,360
|
|
Tax credit investments
|
|
|
1,180,690
|
|
|
|
1,224,114
|
|
|
|
1,131,905
|
|
|
|
1,099,713
|
|
Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
|
430,675
|
|
|
|
418,725
|
|
|
|
403,482
|
|
|
|
390,241
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
|
223,183
|
|
|
|
224,497
|
|
|
|
227,512
|
|
|
|
229,185
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
3,933,088
|
|
|
|
3,920,541
|
|
|
|
3,101,003
|
|
|
|
3,020,178
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
172,570,503
|
|
|
$
|
161,646,734
|
|
|
$
|
142,502,134
|
|
|
$
|
133,225,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
|
$
|
65,833,005
|
|
|
$
|
59,449,158
|
|
|
$
|
46,281,112
|
|
|
$
|
41,538,676
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
|
34,089,265
|
|
|
|
32,165,327
|
|
|
|
30,603,221
|
|
|
|
26,081,189
|
|
Money market checking
|
|
|
21,860,807
|
|
|
|
20,373,535
|
|
|
|
16,778,884
|
|
|
|
15,868,769
|
|
Money market savings and passbooks
|
|
|
15,946,902
|
|
|
|
14,747,597
|
|
|
|
12,584,522
|
|
|
|
11,419,289
|
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
|
7,596,366
|
|
|
|
7,921,218
|
|
|
|
8,681,061
|
|
|
|
9,495,453
|
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
145,326,345
|
|
|
|
134,656,835
|
|
|
|
114,928,800
|
|
|
|
104,403,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Long-term FHLB advances
|
|
|
7,700,000
|
|
|
|
9,000,000
|
|
|
|
11,755,000
|
|
|
|
13,505,000
|
|
Senior notes
|
|
|
997,722
|
|
|
|
997,193
|
|
|
|
996,145
|
|
|
|
995,626
|
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
|
778,648
|
|
|
|
778,535
|
|
|
|
778,313
|
|
|
|
778,204
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
2,965,994
|
|
|
|
2,939,444
|
|
|
|
2,293,230
|
|
|
|
2,193,956
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
157,768,709
|
|
|
|
148,372,007
|
|
|
|
130,751,488
|
|
|
|
121,881,162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock
|
|
|
2,892,500
|
|
|
|
2,142,500
|
|
|
|
1,545,000
|
|
|
|
1,645,000
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
1,793
|
|
|
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
1,741
|
|
|
|
1,722
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
5,685,384
|
|
|
|
5,204,166
|
|
|
|
4,834,172
|
|
|
|
4,571,499
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
6,241,963
|
|
|
|
5,936,669
|
|
|
|
5,346,355
|
|
|
|
5,102,229
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
(19,846
|
)
|
|
|
(10,375
|
)
|
|
|
23,378
|
|
|
|
24,159
|
|
Total Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
|
14,801,794
|
|
|
|
13,274,727
|
|
|
|
11,750,646
|
|
|
|
11,344,609
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
$
|
172,570,503
|
|
|
$
|
161,646,734
|
|
|
$
|
142,502,134
|
|
|
$
|
133,225,771
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended September 30,
|
|
Quarter Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
Average Balances, Yields
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yield/
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
$
|
13,384
|
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
|
0.15
|
%
|
|
$
|
4,428
|
|
|
$
|
1
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
$
|
11,281
|
|
|
$
|
3
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Government-sponsored agency
securities
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2.35
|
%
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
1.59
|
%
|
Agency residential and commercial MBS
|
|
|
6,200
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
1.84
|
%
|
|
|
6,251
|
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
|
|
5,647
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
2.05
|
%
|
Other residential and commercial MBS
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.25
|
%
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
Tax-exempt municipal securities
|
|
|
14,174
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
|
3.97
|
%
|
|
|
11,551
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
4.26
|
%
|
|
|
13,470
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
4.02
|
%
|
Taxable municipal securities
|
|
|
1,670
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
2.98
|
%
|
|
|
758
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
|
1,612
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
Other investment securities
|
|
|
1,405
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.76
|
%
|
|
|
1,376
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
2.85
|
%
|
Total investment securities
|
|
|
23,576
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
|
18,845
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
22,234
|
|
|
|
187
|
|
|
3.36
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
74,233
|
|
|
|
520
|
|
|
2.80
|
%
|
|
|
56,907
|
|
|
|
422
|
|
|
2.96
|
%
|
|
|
69,854
|
|
|
|
491
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
15,126
|
|
|
|
135
|
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
|
|
13,313
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
3.67
|
%
|
|
|
14,392
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
8,357
|
|
|
|
82
|
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
|
|
7,802
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
3.93
|
%
|
|
|
8,117
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
3.82
|
%
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
|
2,963
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
4.54
|
%
|
|
|
2,740
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
4.37
|
%
|
|
|
2,969
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
5.00
|
%
|
Business
|
|
|
15,928
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
3.17
|
%
|
|
|
12,538
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
|
|
15,894
|
|
|
|
129
|
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
PPP
|
|
|
1,123
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
4.01
|
%
|
|
|
2,092
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
|
|
1,843
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
3.32
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
8,158
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
6,996
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
2.33
|
%
|
|
|
7,653
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
2.15
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
|
125,887
|
|
|
|
954
|
|
|
3.00
|
%
|
|
|
102,386
|
|
|
|
818
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
120,722
|
|
|
|
920
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
FHLB stock
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6.99
|
%
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
5.31
|
%
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
6.55
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
163,113
|
|
|
|
1,156
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
126,117
|
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
3.12
|
%
|
|
|
154,550
|
|
|
|
1,115
|
|
|
2.87
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning cash
|
|
|
392
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
386
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
6,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
7,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,738
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
170,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
131,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
$
|
33,642
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
$
|
25,539
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.04
|
%
|
|
$
|
33,329
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
Money market checking
|
|
|
21,861
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
15,432
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
|
19,928
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
Money market savings and passbooks
|
|
|
15,831
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
10,788
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
14,783
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
CDs
|
|
|
7,779
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
0.46
|
%
|
|
|
11,334
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
|
8,040
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (3)
|
|
|
79,114
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
|
63,093
|
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
76,080
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB advances
|
|
|
8,545
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
14,739
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
1.68
|
%
|
|
|
10,062
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
1.39
|
%
|
Senior notes
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
|
10,321
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
|
|
16,518
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
1.86
|
%
|
|
|
11,838
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities (4)
|
|
|
89,434
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
|
79,611
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
|
87,918
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
|
|
64,008
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,357
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
58,051
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
66,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41,440
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,847
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
2,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,143
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
11,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,978
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
$
|
170,619
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
131,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
161,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.54
|
%
|
Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent
basis) and net interest margin (6)
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,090
|
|
|
2.65
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
862
|
|
|
2.71
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
|
2.68
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net
interest income to net interest income: (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Municipal securities tax-equivalent
adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
830
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,004
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and
noninterest-bearing)
|
|
$
|
143,122
|
|
|
$
|
22
|
|
|
0.06
|
%
|
|
$
|
102,450
|
|
|
$
|
54
|
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
|
$
|
134,131
|
|
|
$
|
24
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and
noninterest-bearing) and borrowings
|
|
$
|
153,442
|
|
|
$
|
65
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
$
|
118,968
|
|
|
$
|
132
|
|
|
0.44
|
%
|
|
$
|
145,968
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Average Balances, Yields and Rates
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yields/
|
|
Average
|
|
Interest
|
|
Yields/
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
|
$
|
12,045
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,029
|
|
$
|
6
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Investment securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
1.54
|
%
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
Agency residential and commercial MBS
|
|
|
5,826
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
2.01
|
%
|
|
|
6,537
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
2.60
|
%
|
Other residential and commercial MBS
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.04
|
%
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
Tax-exempt municipal securities
|
|
|
13,312
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
4.04
|
%
|
|
|
11,165
|
|
|
|
361
|
|
|
4.32
|
%
|
Taxable municipal securities
|
|
|
1,456
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
2.98
|
%
|
|
|
709
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
Other investment securities
|
|
|
1,074
|
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
2.78
|
%
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
2.83
|
%
|
Total investment securities
|
|
|
21,795
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
|
3.35
|
%
|
|
|
18,719
|
|
|
|
513
|
|
|
3.65
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
|
69,880
|
|
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
2.82
|
%
|
|
|
53,992
|
|
|
|
1,231
|
|
|
3.04
|
%
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
14,484
|
|
|
|
385
|
|
|
3.50
|
%
|
|
|
12,923
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
3.70
|
%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
|
8,170
|
|
|
|
238
|
|
|
3.84
|
%
|
|
|
7,699
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
4.00
|
%
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
|
2,933
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
4.63
|
%
|
|
|
2,641
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
4.49
|
%
|
Business
|
|
|
15,636
|
|
|
|
382
|
|
|
3.22
|
%
|
|
|
12,666
|
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
3.62
|
%
|
PPP
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
3.42
|
%
|
|
|
1,241
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
Other
|
|
|
7,722
|
|
|
|
124
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
|
|
6,703
|
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
2.58
|
%
|
Total loans
|
|
|
120,476
|
|
|
|
2,754
|
|
|
3.03
|
%
|
|
|
97,865
|
|
|
|
2,420
|
|
|
3.27
|
%
|
FHLB stock
|
|
|
307
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
6.51
|
%
|
|
|
452
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
5.36
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
|
154,623
|
|
|
|
3,328
|
|
|
2.86
|
%
|
|
|
120,065
|
|
|
|
2,956
|
|
|
3.26
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-earning cash
|
|
|
397
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill and other intangibles
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
232
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
6,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,901
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-earning assets
|
|
|
7,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,567
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
161,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
125,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing checking
|
|
$
|
32,993
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
$
|
22,736
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
Money market checking
|
|
|
20,237
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
14,162
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
0.45
|
%
|
Money market savings and passbooks
|
|
|
14,760
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
|
10,122
|
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
0.35
|
%
|
CDs
|
|
|
8,075
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
|
12,742
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
1.66
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits (3)
|
|
|
76,065
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
|
59,762
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
0.55
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
0.09
|
%
|
|
|
412
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
Long-term FHLB advances
|
|
|
9,966
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
14,676
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
1.79
|
%
|
Senior notes
|
|
|
997
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
|
|
919
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
2.44
|
%
|
Subordinated notes
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
|
|
778
|
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
4.68
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
|
|
11,741
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
16,785
|
|
|
|
246
|
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities (4)
|
|
|
87,806
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
|
|
76,547
|
|
|
|
492
|
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing checking
|
|
|
57,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
2,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,060
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|
60,741
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38,590
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred shareholders' equity
|
|
|
2,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shareholders' equity
|
|
|
10,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|
|
$
|
161,817
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
125,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest spread (5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.52
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and
net interest margin (6)
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,105
|
|
|
2.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,464
|
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income
to net interest income: (7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
(89
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing)
|
|
$
|
134,026
|
|
|
$
|
74
|
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
$
|
96,292
|
|
|
$
|
246
|
|
|
0.34
|
%
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and
borrowings
|
|
$
|
145,767
|
|
|
$
|
223
|
|
|
0.20
|
%
|
|
$
|
113,077
|
|
|
$
|
492
|
|
|
0.58
|
%
|____________________
|
Note:
|
|
Amounts presented in the tables above may not add due to rounding. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
|
(1)
|
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for each respective period presented.
|
(2)
|
|
Yields/rates are annualized.
|
(3)
|
|
Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing).
|
(4)
|
|
Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings.
|
(5)
|
|
Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(6)
|
|
Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets.
|
(7)
|
|
Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Selected Financial Data and Ratios
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets (1), (2)
|
|
0.86
|
%
|
|
0.88
|
%
|
|
0.92
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
Return on average common shareholders’ equity (1)
|
|
11.87
|
%
|
|
11.56
|
%
|
|
12.77
|
%
|
|
12.30
|
%
|
|
10.40
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders’
equity (1), (3)
|
|
12.10
|
%
|
|
11.84
|
%
|
|
13.04
|
%
|
|
12.56
|
%
|
|
10.67
|
%
|
Average equity to average assets
|
|
8.37
|
%
|
|
8.19
|
%
|
|
8.10
|
%
|
|
8.20
|
%
|
|
8.35
|
%
|
Dividends per common share
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
12.4
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Book value per common share
|
|
$
|
66.44
|
|
|
$
|
56.33
|
|
|
$
|
62.99
|
|
|
$
|
66.44
|
|
|
$
|
56.33
|
|
Tangible book value per common share (4)
|
|
$
|
65.19
|
|
|
$
|
55.00
|
|
|
$
|
61.72
|
|
|
$
|
65.19
|
|
|
$
|
55.00
|
|
Efficiency ratio (5)
|
|
61.3
|
%
|
|
60.7
|
%
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
62.2
|
%
|
|
62.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
|
$
|
1,687
|
|
|
$
|
1,219
|
|
|
$
|
1,998
|
|
|
$
|
2,987
|
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1)
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
0.00
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for loan credit losses to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
0.58
|
%
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
524.4
|
%
|
|
368.2
|
%
|
|
479.3
|
%
|
|
524.4
|
%
|
|
368.2
|
%
|____________________
|
(1)
|
|
Ratios are annualized.
|
(2)
|
|
Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets.
|
(3)
|
|
Refer to “Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders’ Equity” table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
|
(4)
|
|
Refer to “Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share” table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
|
(5)
|
|
Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits—stock
awards and tax refund from an amended tax return
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
21.1
|
%
|
|
21.7
|
%
|
|
22.5
|
%
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
Excess tax benefits—stock awards
|
|
(1.8
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
Tax refund from an amended tax return
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)
|
Effective tax rate
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
|
19.6
|
%
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
19.5
|
%
|
Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt securities held-to-maturity
|
|
$
|
296
|
|
$
|
333
|
|
$
|
383
|
|
|
$
|
1,801
|
|
|
$
|
1,047
|
Loans
|
|
|
31,568
|
|
|
|
22,437
|
|
|
|
17,304
|
|
|
|
35,165
|
|
|
|
113,305
|
|
Unfunded loan commitments
|
|
|
2,161
|
|
|
|
5,768
|
|
|
|
(1,544
|
)
|
|
|
(1,406
|
)
|
|
|
7,673
|
|
Total provision
|
|
$
|
34,025
|
|
|
$
|
28,538
|
|
|
$
|
16,143
|
|
|
$
|
35,560
|
|
|
$
|
122,025
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Mortgage Loan Sales
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans sold:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Flow sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agency
|
|
$
|
17,544
|
|
|
$
|
44,118
|
|
|
$
|
4,315
|
|
|
$
|
64,261
|
|
|
$
|
80,702
|
|
Non-agency
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,073
|
|
|
31,870
|
|
Total flow sales
|
|
17,544
|
|
|
44,118
|
|
|
4,315
|
|
|
65,334
|
|
|
112,572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bulk sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-agency
|
|
—
|
|
|
235,732
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
673,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Securitizations
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
300,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans sold
|
|
$
|
17,544
|
|
|
$
|
279,850
|
|
|
$
|
4,315
|
|
|
$
|
65,334
|
|
|
$
|
1,086,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount (1)
|
|
$
|
140
|
|
|
$
|
13,797
|
|
|
$
|
58
|
|
|
$
|
507
|
|
|
$
|
14,575
|
|
Gain as a percentage of loans sold
|
|
0.80
|
%
|
|
4.93
|
%
|
|
1.34
|
%
|
|
0.78
|
%
|
|
1.34
|
%
|____________________
|
(1)
|
|
The gain for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $10.3 million related to realized discounts on previously purchased loans when these loans were sold.
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Loan Originations
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single family
|
|
$
|
6,998,315
|
|
|
$
|
6,813,850
|
|
|
$
|
8,661,680
|
|
|
$
|
22,562,187
|
|
|
$
|
16,208,370
|
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
|
588,488
|
|
|
432,443
|
|
|
610,658
|
|
|
1,822,807
|
|
|
1,285,688
|
|
Single family construction
|
|
283,278
|
|
|
186,833
|
|
|
215,014
|
|
|
722,796
|
|
|
415,313
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
1,199,660
|
|
|
955,951
|
|
|
1,101,450
|
|
|
3,092,180
|
|
|
2,684,074
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
724,777
|
|
|
193,228
|
|
|
458,196
|
|
|
1,496,964
|
|
|
975,769
|
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
355,981
|
|
|
245,220
|
|
|
272,145
|
|
|
938,950
|
|
|
997,555
|
|
Capital call lines of credit
|
|
3,128,180
|
|
|
1,803,907
|
|
|
2,921,192
|
|
|
9,180,689
|
|
|
5,594,483
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
38,100
|
|
|
328,711
|
|
|
208,327
|
|
|
460,394
|
|
|
612,784
|
|
Other business
|
|
533,709
|
|
|
243,788
|
|
|
520,394
|
|
|
2,079,257
|
|
|
1,777,824
|
|
PPP
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
35,586
|
|
|
724,534
|
|
|
1,981,797
|
|
Stock secured
|
|
753,409
|
|
|
685,250
|
|
|
775,795
|
|
|
2,239,242
|
|
|
1,797,226
|
|
Other secured
|
|
546,286
|
|
|
189,386
|
|
|
598,630
|
|
|
1,583,905
|
|
|
961,940
|
|
Unsecured
|
|
303,916
|
|
|
159,379
|
|
|
372,192
|
|
|
1,021,956
|
|
|
685,537
|
|
Total loans originated
|
|
$
|
15,454,099
|
|
|
$
|
12,237,946
|
|
|
$
|
16,751,259
|
|
|
$
|
47,925,861
|
|
|
$
|
35,978,360
|
|
|
|
As of
|
Asset Quality Information
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
|
$
|
127,430
|
|
|
$
|
132,880
|
|
|
$
|
172,794
|
|
|
$
|
184,132
|
|
|
$
|
164,247
|
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,334
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
|
$
|
127,430
|
|
|
$
|
132,880
|
|
|
$
|
174,128
|
|
|
$
|
184,132
|
|
|
$
|
164,247
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
|
0.07
|
%
|
|
0.08
|
%
|
|
0.11
|
%
|
|
0.13
|
%
|
|
0.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
851
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
935
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructured accruing loans
|
|
$
|
10,197
|
|
|
$
|
11,407
|
|
|
$
|
11,658
|
|
|
$
|
11,253
|
|
|
$
|
11,378
|
|
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
COVID-19 Loan Modifications (1), (2), (3), (4)
|
|
Unpaid
|
|
LTV (5)
|
|
Average Loan
|
|
Number of
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single family
|
|
$
|
64
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
$
|
1.2
|
|
|
54
|
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
|
0
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
|
$
|
0.2
|
|
|
1
|
|
Single family construction
|
|
3
|
|
|
75
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
|
1
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
30
|
|
|
63
|
%
|
|
$
|
30.4
|
|
|
1
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
91
|
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
$
|
4.6
|
|
|
20
|
|
Multifamily/commercial construction
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Capital call lines of credit
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
7
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
3.3
|
|
|
2
|
|
Other business
|
|
6
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
1.6
|
|
|
4
|
|
Stock secured
|
|
—
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other secured
|
|
2
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
0.3
|
|
|
6
|
|
Unsecured (6)
|
|
3
|
|
|
n/a
|
|
$
|
0.1
|
|
|
26
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
206
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|____________________
|
(1)
|
|
COVID-19 loan modifications are not classified as troubled debt restructurings.
|
(2)
|
|
Includes 23 loans totaling $23 million that have completed their deferral period, but for which a regular payment is not yet due.
|
(3)
|
|
Includes 83 loans totaling $177 million that received additional relief beyond their initial modification period.
|
(4)
|
|
Excludes loans that have completed their deferral period and returned to a regular payment schedule or are no longer outstanding. As of September 30, 2021, $3.6 billion of loans have completed their deferral period or are no longer outstanding, and 99% of the outstanding loans were current.
|
(5)
|
|
Weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios for real estate secured loans are based on appraised value at the time of origination.
|
(6)
|
|
Consists of household debt refinance loans.
|
|
September 30, 2021
|
Loan Industry Information
|
|
Unpaid
|
|
LTV
|
|
Average Loan
|
|
Number of
|
|
Personal
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
|
$
|
1,903
|
|
|
49
|
%
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
|
744
|
|
|
80
|
%
|
Hotel
|
|
523
|
|
|
46
|
%
|
|
$
|
7.9
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
78
|
%
|
Restaurant (1)
|
|
174
|
|
|
48
|
%
|
|
$
|
0.9
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
94
|
%
|
Total (2)
|
|
$
|
2,600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,017
|
|
|
|____________________
|
(1)
|
Approximately 78% of loans to restaurants are real estate secured.
|
(2)
|
Amounts in the table above exclude $36 million of loans to hotels and $170 million of loans to restaurants under the PPP.
|
|
As of
|
Loan Servicing Portfolio
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
($ in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans serviced for investors
|
|
$
|
5,117
|
|
|
$
|
5,640
|
|
|
$
|
6,314
|
|
|
$
|
7,094
|
|
|
$
|
7,799
|
|
Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity
and Return on Average Tangible Common
Shareholders’ Equity (1), (2)
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average common shareholders’ equity (a)
|
|
$
|
11,543,395
|
|
|
$
|
9,578,173
|
|
|
$
|
10,977,612
|
|
|
$
|
10,988,556
|
|
|
$
|
9,323,381
|
|
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
223,816
|
|
|
230,051
|
|
|
225,183
|
|
|
225,217
|
|
|
232,014
|
|
Average tangible common shareholders’ equity (b)
|
|
$
|
11,319,579
|
|
|
$
|
9,348,122
|
|
|
$
|
10,752,429
|
|
|
$
|
10,763,339
|
|
|
$
|
9,091,367
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common shareholders (c)
|
|
$
|
345,260
|
|
|
$
|
278,321
|
|
|
$
|
349,451
|
|
|
$
|
1,011,019
|
|
|
$
|
725,938
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common shareholders’
equity (c) / (a)
|
|
11.87
|
%
|
|
11.56
|
%
|
|
12.77
|
%
|
|
12.30
|
%
|
|
10.40
|
%
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders’
equity (c) / (b)
|
|
12.10
|
%
|
|
11.84
|
%
|
|
13.04
|
%
|
|
12.56
|
%
|
|
10.67
|
%
|____________________
|
(1)
|
Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders’ equity in this table.
|
(2)
|
Ratios are annualized.
|
|
As of
|
Book Value per Common Share and Tangible
Book Value per Common Share (1)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
14,801,794
|
|
|
$
|
13,274,727
|
|
|
$
|
12,941,730
|
|
|
$
|
11,750,646
|
|
|
$
|
11,344,609
|
|
Less: Preferred stock
|
|
2,892,500
|
|
|
2,142,500
|
|
|
2,142,500
|
|
|
1,545,000
|
|
|
1,645,000
|
|
Total common shareholders’ equity (a)
|
|
11,909,294
|
|
|
11,132,227
|
|
|
10,799,230
|
|
|
10,205,646
|
|
|
9,699,609
|
|
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
223,183
|
|
|
224,497
|
|
|
225,925
|
|
|
227,512
|
|
|
229,185
|
|
Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (b)
|
|
$
|
11,686,111
|
|
|
$
|
10,907,730
|
|
|
$
|
10,573,305
|
|
|
$
|
9,978,134
|
|
|
$
|
9,470,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares of common stock outstanding (c)
|
|
179,261
|
|
|
176,742
|
|
|
176,287
|
|
|
174,124
|
|
|
172,188
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|