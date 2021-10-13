First Republic Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

“This was another successful quarter for First Republic,” said Hafize Gaye Erkan, Co-CEO and President. “Credit quality remains excellent, further reflecting the safety and stability of First Republic.”

“First Republic had another strong quarter of growth in loans, deposits and wealth management assets,” said Jim Herbert, Founder, Chairman and Co-CEO. “Our client-centric business model continues to perform very well across all our segments and markets.”

Quarterly Highlights

Financial Results

– Year-over-year:

– Revenues were $1.3 billion, up 30.1%.

– Net interest income was $1.1 billion, up 26.7%.

– Net income was $369.7 million, up 26.1%.

– Diluted earnings per share of $1.91, up 18.6%.

– Tangible book value per share was $65.19, up 18.5%.

– Loan originations totaled $15.5 billion, our strongest third quarter ever.

– Net interest margin was 2.65%, compared to 2.68% for the prior quarter.

– Efficiency ratio was 61.3%, compared to 62.0% for the prior quarter.

Continued Capital and Credit Strength

– Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.55%.

– Nonperforming assets were at a very low 7 basis points of total assets.

– Net charge-offs were only $292,000, or less than 1 basis point of average loans.

Continued Franchise Growth

– Year-over-year:

– Loans totaled $128.4 billion, up 22.5%.

– Deposits were $145.3 billion, up 39.2%.

– Wealth management assets were $251.7 billion, up 49.7%.

– Wealth management revenues were $209.3 million, up 65.1%.

“Revenue and net interest income growth were very strong during the third quarter,” said Mike Roffler, Chief Financial Officer. “We’re also pleased to have accessed the capital markets twice during the quarter, raising $1.2 billion.”

Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.22 per Share

The Bank declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.22 per share of common stock, which is payable on November 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 28, 2021.

Strong Asset Quality

Credit quality remains strong. Nonperforming assets were at a very low 7 basis points of total assets at September 30, 2021. The Bank had modest net loan charge-offs of only $292,000 for the quarter.

During the third quarter, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $34.0 million, which was primarily driven by loan growth.

Continued Book Value Growth and Capital Strength

Book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $66.44, up 17.9% from a year ago. Tangible book value per common share at September 30, 2021 was $65.19, up 18.5% from a year ago.

The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.55% at September 30, 2021, compared to 8.05% at June 30, 2021.

During the third quarter, the Bank issued $750.0 million of 4.000% Noncumulative Perpetual Series M Preferred Stock, which qualifies as Tier 1 capital.

In addition, the Bank sold 2,300,000 new shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering, which added approximately $443.9 million to common equity.

Total common stock sold and preferred stock issued, net of preferred stock redeemed, added approximately $1.2 billion and $2.1 billion of Tier 1 capital in the third quarter and first nine months of 2021, respectively, and contributed to the 30.5% increase in total equity year-over-year.

Continued Franchise Growth

Loan Originations

Loan originations were $15.5 billion for the quarter, up 26.3% from the same quarter a year ago. This was primarily due to increases in capital call lines of credit and commercial real estate lending.

Single family loan originations were 45% of the total volume for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 60%. Multifamily and commercial real estate loans originated were 12% of total originations for the quarter and had a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 47%.

Loans totaled $128.4 billion at September 30, 2021, up 22.5% compared to a year ago, primarily due to increases in single family, capital call lines of credit and multifamily loans, partially offset by a decrease in loans under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).

Deposit Growth

Total deposits increased to $145.3 billion, up 39.2% compared to a year ago, and had an average rate paid of 6 basis points during the quarter.

At September 30, 2021, checking deposit balances were 68.8% of total deposits.

Investments

Total investment securities at September 30, 2021 were $24.2 billion, a 5.6% increase compared to the prior quarter and a 29.6% increase compared to a year ago.

High-quality liquid assets, including eligible cash, totaled $28.6 billion at September 30, 2021, and represented 16.7% of quarterly average total assets.

Wealth Management

Total wealth management assets were $251.7 billion at September 30, 2021, up 4.5% compared to the prior quarter and up 49.7% compared to a year ago. The increases in wealth management assets were due to net client inflow and market appreciation.

Wealth management revenues totaled $209.3 million for the quarter, up 65.1% compared to last year’s third quarter. Such revenues represented 16.1% of the Bank’s total revenues for the quarter.

Wealth management assets at September 30, 2021 included investment management assets of $101.1 billion, brokerage assets and money market mutual funds of $133.9 billion, and trust and custody assets of $16.8 billion.

Income Statement and Key Ratios

Revenue Growth

Total revenues were $1.3 billion for the quarter, up 30.1% compared to the third quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income Growth

Net interest income was $1.1 billion for the quarter, up 26.7% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase in net interest income resulted primarily from growth in average interest-earning assets, modestly offset by a decrease in net interest margin.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin declined to 2.65% in the third quarter, from 2.68% in the prior quarter. The modest decline was primarily due to higher average cash balances during the quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $250.4 million for the quarter, up 46.4% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily driven by higher wealth management fees, partially offset by lower gain on sale of loans. Such gain was elevated in the third quarter a year ago due to realized discounts on previously purchased loans when these loans were sold.

Noninterest Expense and Efficiency Ratio

Noninterest expense was $798.5 million for the quarter, up 31.3% compared to the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to increased salaries, incentive compensation and benefits, information systems and occupancy costs from the continued investments in the expansion of the franchise, and higher professional fees.

The efficiency ratio was 61.3% for the quarter, compared to 60.7% for the third quarter a year ago. For the first nine months of 2021, the efficiency ratio was 62.2%, compared to 62.0% for the first nine months of 2020.

Income Taxes

The Bank’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 21.4%, compared to 19.6% for the third quarter a year ago. The increase was primarily due to the prior year including a tax refund from an amended tax return.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses and believes that investors benefit from using certain non-GAAP measures of our financial performance, which include tangible book value per common share, return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity, and net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis. Management believes that tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity are useful additional measures to evaluate our performance and capital position without the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock. In addition, to facilitate relevant comparisons of net interest income from taxable and tax-exempt interest-earning assets, when calculating yields and net interest margin, we adjust interest income on tax-exempt securities and tax-advantaged loans so such amounts are fully equivalent to interest income on taxable sources. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information that is not otherwise required by GAAP or other applicable requirements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP calculation of the financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in relevant tables in this document.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 946,846 $ 811,708 $ 912,885 $ 2,732,901 $ 2,399,646 Investments 161,017 142,971 156,947 458,675 438,055 Other 4,677 6,116 5,103 14,969 18,135 Cash and cash equivalents 5,131 1,181 3,070 11,095 5,685 Total interest income 1,117,671 961,976 1,078,005 3,217,640 2,861,521 Interest expense: Deposits 22,410 54,355 24,096 74,077 245,680 Borrowings 42,977 77,341 50,044 148,632 246,017 Total interest expense 65,387 131,696 74,140 222,709 491,697 Net interest income 1,052,284 830,280 1,003,865 2,994,931 2,369,824 Provision for credit losses 34,025 28,538 16,143 35,560 122,025 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,018,259 801,742 987,722 2,959,371 2,247,799 Noninterest income: Investment management fees 148,491 96,638 136,516 404,049 281,017 Brokerage and investment fees 22,644 10,796 17,574 54,782 39,028 Insurance fees 5,918 2,216 2,668 11,660 6,086 Trust fees 6,231 4,543 6,245 18,207 14,118 Foreign exchange fee income 26,032 12,575 20,612 63,811 34,864 Deposit fees 6,849 5,753 6,618 19,636 17,598 Loan and related fees 8,336 7,171 8,877 24,698 20,741 Loan servicing fees, net 548 144 1,057 3,093 (2,649 ) Gain on sale of loans 140 13,797 58 507 14,575 Gain (loss) on investment securities 2,139 (405 ) 1,329 4,123 3,752 Income from investments in life insurance 20,328 20,546 21,457 58,334 36,506 Other income (loss) 2,702 (2,791 ) 3,597 9,917 960 Total noninterest income 250,358 170,983 226,608 672,817 466,596 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 514,499 373,225 481,503 1,459,406 1,078,633 Information systems 90,941 74,549 88,980 263,437 219,301 Occupancy 66,953 55,543 63,526 188,028 164,125 Professional fees 27,911 19,845 25,475 74,640 48,479 Advertising and marketing 13,620 8,909 16,560 42,813 29,373 FDIC assessments 13,368 11,003 13,254 38,522 32,463 Other expenses 71,239 65,136 73,467 214,846 187,311 Total noninterest expense 798,531 608,210 762,765 2,281,692 1,759,685 Income before provision for income taxes 470,086 364,515 451,565 1,350,496 954,710 Provision for income taxes 100,399 71,378 78,459 272,870 186,119 Net income 369,687 293,137 373,106 1,077,626 768,591 Dividends on preferred stock 24,427 14,816 23,655 66,607 42,653 Net income available to common shareholders $ 345,260 $ 278,321 $ 349,451 $ 1,011,019 $ 725,938 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.94 $ 1.62 $ 1.98 $ 5.73 $ 4.23 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.91 $ 1.61 $ 1.95 $ 5.66 $ 4.21 Weighted average shares—basic 178,065 172,142 176,419 176,446 171,537 Weighted average shares—diluted 180,420 172,932 178,864 178,757 172,514

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of ($ in thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,279,447 $ 7,876,952 $ 5,094,754 $ 3,691,149 Debt securities available-for-sale 2,960,571 2,634,983 1,906,315 1,711,202 Debt securities held-to-maturity, net 21,192,537 20,236,298 16,603,310 16,923,706 Equity securities (fair value) 31,682 29,550 20,566 20,478 Loans: Single family 73,490,788 69,908,787 61,370,246 56,628,359 Home equity lines of credit 2,429,152 2,441,034 2,449,533 2,431,991 Single family construction 984,835 877,548 787,854 739,091 Multifamily 15,416,780 14,803,219 13,768,957 13,392,531 Commercial real estate 8,486,124 8,234,934 8,018,158 7,781,797 Multifamily/commercial construction 2,064,107 2,060,980 2,024,420 2,038,949 Capital call lines of credit 9,088,424 8,127,473 8,149,946 6,203,877 Tax-exempt 3,577,586 3,566,385 3,365,572 3,276,705 Other business 3,553,875 3,656,598 3,340,048 2,982,532 PPP 876,487 1,374,765 1,841,376 2,091,102 Stock secured 3,120,176 2,965,857 2,518,338 2,311,754 Other secured 2,261,224 2,051,617 1,818,550 1,780,652 Unsecured 3,025,536 3,047,981 3,113,267 3,102,311 Total loans 128,375,094 123,117,178 112,566,265 104,761,651 Allowance for credit losses (668,186 ) (636,910 ) (635,019 ) (604,747 ) Loans, net 127,706,908 122,480,268 111,931,246 104,156,904 Loans held for sale 3,782 3,169 20,679 33,655 Investments in life insurance 2,627,940 2,597,637 2,061,362 1,949,360 Tax credit investments 1,180,690 1,224,114 1,131,905 1,099,713 Premises, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 430,675 418,725 403,482 390,241 Goodwill and other intangible assets 223,183 224,497 227,512 229,185 Other assets 3,933,088 3,920,541 3,101,003 3,020,178 Total Assets $ 172,570,503 $ 161,646,734 $ 142,502,134 $ 133,225,771 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing checking $ 65,833,005 $ 59,449,158 $ 46,281,112 $ 41,538,676 Interest-bearing checking 34,089,265 32,165,327 30,603,221 26,081,189 Money market checking 21,860,807 20,373,535 16,778,884 15,868,769 Money market savings and passbooks 15,946,902 14,747,597 12,584,522 11,419,289 Certificates of deposit 7,596,366 7,921,218 8,681,061 9,495,453 Total Deposits 145,326,345 134,656,835 114,928,800 104,403,376 Short-term borrowings — — — 5,000 Long-term FHLB advances 7,700,000 9,000,000 11,755,000 13,505,000 Senior notes 997,722 997,193 996,145 995,626 Subordinated notes 778,648 778,535 778,313 778,204 Other liabilities 2,965,994 2,939,444 2,293,230 2,193,956 Total Liabilities 157,768,709 148,372,007 130,751,488 121,881,162 Shareholders’ Equity: Preferred stock 2,892,500 2,142,500 1,545,000 1,645,000 Common stock 1,793 1,767 1,741 1,722 Additional paid-in capital 5,685,384 5,204,166 4,834,172 4,571,499 Retained earnings 6,241,963 5,936,669 5,346,355 5,102,229 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (19,846 ) (10,375 ) 23,378 24,159 Total Shareholders’ Equity 14,801,794 13,274,727 11,750,646 11,344,609 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 172,570,503 $ 161,646,734 $ 142,502,134 $ 133,225,771

Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 Average Balances, Yields

and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yield/

Rates

(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yield/

Rates

(2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yield/

Rates

(2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 13,384 $ 5 0.15 % $ 4,428 $ 1 0.11 % $ 11,281 $ 3 0.11 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 100 0 1.59 % 202 1 2.35 % 100 0 1.59 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 6,200 28 1.84 % 6,251 37 2.40 % 5,647 29 2.05 % Other residential and commercial MBS 28 0 2.25 % 38 0 2.13 % 30 0 2.04 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 14,174 141 3.97 % 11,551 123 4.26 % 13,470 135 4.02 % Taxable municipal securities 1,670 12 2.98 % 758 6 3.26 % 1,612 12 3.00 % Other investment securities 1,405 10 2.86 % 45 0 2.76 % 1,376 10 2.85 % Total investment securities 23,576 192 3.26 % 18,845 168 3.57 % 22,234 187 3.36 % Loans: Residential real estate 74,233 520 2.80 % 56,907 422 2.96 % 69,854 491 2.81 % Multifamily 15,126 135 3.49 % 13,313 125 3.67 % 14,392 127 3.49 % Commercial real estate 8,357 82 3.82 % 7,802 78 3.93 % 8,117 78 3.82 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,963 34 4.54 % 2,740 31 4.37 % 2,969 38 5.00 % Business 15,928 129 3.17 % 12,538 110 3.45 % 15,894 129 3.21 % PPP 1,123 12 4.01 % 2,092 11 2.03 % 1,843 15 3.32 % Other 8,158 43 2.06 % 6,996 42 2.33 % 7,653 42 2.15 % Total loans 125,887 954 3.00 % 102,386 818 3.16 % 120,722 920 3.03 % FHLB stock 266 5 6.99 % 458 6 5.31 % 313 5 6.55 % Total interest-earning assets 163,113 1,156 2.81 % 126,117 994 3.12 % 154,550 1,115 2.87 % Noninterest-earning cash 392 434 386 Goodwill and other intangibles 224 230 225 Other assets 6,891 5,075 6,724 Total noninterest-earning assets 7,506 5,738 7,335 Total Assets $ 170,619 $ 131,855 $ 161,885 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 33,642 1 0.01 % $ 25,539 2 0.04 % $ 33,329 2 0.02 % Money market checking 21,861 6 0.11 % 15,432 8 0.21 % 19,928 6 0.12 % Money market savings and passbooks 15,831 6 0.16 % 10,788 5 0.20 % 14,783 6 0.17 % CDs 7,779 9 0.46 % 11,334 38 1.34 % 8,040 10 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 79,114 22 0.11 % 63,093 54 0.34 % 76,080 24 0.13 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 0 0 0.09 % 5 0 0.00 % — — — % Long-term FHLB advances 8,545 28 1.29 % 14,739 62 1.68 % 10,062 35 1.39 % Senior notes 997 6 2.42 % 995 6 2.42 % 997 6 2.42 % Subordinated notes 779 9 4.68 % 778 9 4.68 % 778 9 4.68 % Total borrowings 10,321 43 1.66 % 16,518 77 1.86 % 11,838 50 1.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 89,434 65 0.29 % 79,611 132 0.66 % 87,918 74 0.34 % Noninterest-bearing checking 64,008 39,357 58,051 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,904 2,083 2,796 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,912 41,440 60,847 Preferred shareholders’ equity 2,729 1,227 2,143 Common shareholders’ equity 11,543 9,578 10,978 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 170,619 $ 131,855 $ 161,885 Net interest spread (5) 2.52 % 2.47 % 2.54 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 1,090 2.65 % $ 862 2.71 % $ 1,041 2.68 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (31 ) (25 ) (30 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (7 ) (7 ) (7 ) Net interest income $ 1,052 $ 830 $ 1,004 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 143,122 $ 22 0.06 % $ 102,450 $ 54 0.21 % $ 134,131 $ 24 0.07 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 153,442 $ 65 0.17 % $ 118,968 $ 132 0.44 % $ 145,968 $ 74 0.20 %

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Balances, Yields and Rates Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates (2) Average

Balance Interest

Income/Expense

(1) Yields/

Rates (2) ($ in millions) Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 12,045 $ 11 0.12 % $ 3,029 $ 6 0.25 % Investment securities: U.S. Government-sponsored agency securities 98 1 1.54 % 241 5 2.63 % Agency residential and commercial MBS 5,826 88 2.01 % 6,537 127 2.60 % Other residential and commercial MBS 30 0 2.04 % 23 0 2.40 % Tax-exempt municipal securities 13,312 403 4.04 % 11,165 361 4.32 % Taxable municipal securities 1,456 32 2.98 % 709 18 3.34 % Other investment securities 1,074 22 2.78 % 44 1 2.83 % Total investment securities 21,795 548 3.35 % 18,719 513 3.65 % Loans: Residential real estate 69,880 1,480 2.82 % 53,992 1,231 3.04 % Multifamily 14,484 385 3.50 % 12,923 364 3.70 % Commercial real estate 8,170 238 3.84 % 7,699 235 4.00 % Multifamily/commercial construction 2,933 103 4.63 % 2,641 90 4.49 % Business 15,636 382 3.22 % 12,666 349 3.62 % PPP 1,649 43 3.42 % 1,241 18 1.96 % Other 7,722 124 2.12 % 6,703 131 2.58 % Total loans 120,476 2,754 3.03 % 97,865 2,420 3.27 % FHLB stock 307 15 6.51 % 452 18 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets 154,623 3,328 2.86 % 120,065 2,956 3.26 % Noninterest-earning cash 397 434 Goodwill and other intangibles 225 232 Other assets 6,572 4,901 Total noninterest-earning assets 7,194 5,567 Total Assets $ 161,817 $ 125,633 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Deposits: Interest-bearing checking $ 32,993 5 0.02 % $ 22,736 14 0.08 % Money market checking 20,237 20 0.13 % 14,162 47 0.45 % Money market savings and passbooks 14,760 19 0.17 % 10,122 26 0.35 % CDs 8,075 31 0.51 % 12,742 158 1.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits (3) 76,065 74 0.13 % 59,762 246 0.55 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 0 0 0.09 % 412 5 1.52 % Long-term FHLB advances 9,966 103 1.38 % 14,676 197 1.79 % Senior notes 997 18 2.42 % 919 17 2.44 % Subordinated notes 778 27 4.68 % 778 27 4.68 % Total borrowings 11,741 149 1.69 % 16,785 246 1.96 % Total interest-bearing liabilities (4) 87,806 223 0.34 % 76,547 492 0.86 % Noninterest-bearing checking 57,961 36,530 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 2,780 2,060 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 60,741 38,590 Preferred shareholders' equity 2,281 1,172 Common shareholders' equity 10,989 9,323 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 161,817 $ 125,633 Net interest spread (5) 2.52 % 2.41 % Net interest income (fully taxable-equivalent basis) and net interest margin (6) $ 3,105 2.67 % $ 2,464 2.72 % Reconciliation of tax-equivalent net interest income to net interest income: (7) Municipal securities tax-equivalent adjustment (89 ) (75 ) Business loans tax-equivalent adjustment (21 ) (20 ) Net interest income $ 2,995 $ 2,370 Supplemental information: Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) $ 134,026 $ 74 0.07 % $ 96,292 $ 246 0.34 % Total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings $ 145,767 $ 223 0.20 % $ 113,077 $ 492 0.58 %

____________________ Note: Amounts presented in the tables above may not add due to rounding. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to the fully taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate in effect for each respective period presented. (2) Yields/rates are annualized. (3) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing). (4) Refer to supplemental information in this table for average balances, interest expense and rates for total deposits (interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing) and borrowings. (5) Net interest spread represents the average yield on interest-earning assets less the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest margin represents net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets. (7) Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP net interest income in this table.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Selected Financial Data and Ratios 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Return on average assets (1), (2) 0.86 % 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.89 % 0.82 % Return on average common shareholders’ equity (1) 11.87 % 11.56 % 12.77 % 12.30 % 10.40 % Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (1), (3) 12.10 % 11.84 % 13.04 % 12.56 % 10.67 % Average equity to average assets 8.37 % 8.19 % 8.10 % 8.20 % 8.35 % Dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.22 $ 0.64 $ 0.59 Dividend payout ratio 11.5 % 12.4 % 11.3 % 11.3 % 14.0 % Book value per common share $ 66.44 $ 56.33 $ 62.99 $ 66.44 $ 56.33 Tangible book value per common share (4) $ 65.19 $ 55.00 $ 61.72 $ 65.19 $ 55.00 Efficiency ratio (5) 61.3 % 60.7 % 62.0 % 62.2 % 62.0 % Net loan charge-offs $ 292 $ 1,687 $ 1,219 $ 1,998 $ 2,987 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (1) 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan credit losses to: Total loans 0.52 % 0.58 % 0.52 % 0.52 % 0.58 % Nonaccrual loans 524.4 % 368.2 % 479.3 % 524.4 % 368.2 %

____________________ (1) Ratios are annualized. (2) Return on average assets is the ratio of net income to average assets. (3) Refer to “Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders’ Equity” table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (4) Refer to “Book Value per Common Share and Tangible Book Value per Common Share” table in this document for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure. (5) Efficiency ratio is the ratio of noninterest expense to the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Effective Tax Rate 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Effective tax rate, prior to excess tax benefits—stock awards and tax refund from an amended tax return 23.2 % 21.1 % 21.7 % 22.5 % 21.6 % Excess tax benefits—stock awards (1.8 ) (0.2 ) (4.3 ) (2.3 ) (1.6 ) Tax refund from an amended tax return — (1.3 ) — — (0.5 ) Effective tax rate 21.4 % 19.6 % 17.4 % 20.2 % 19.5 %

Provision (Reversal of Provision) for Credit Losses Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Debt securities held-to-maturity $ 296 $ 333 $ 383 $ 1,801 $ 1,047 Loans 31,568 22,437 17,304 35,165 113,305 Unfunded loan commitments 2,161 5,768 (1,544 ) (1,406 ) 7,673 Total provision $ 34,025 $ 28,538 $ 16,143 $ 35,560 $ 122,025

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Mortgage Loan Sales 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Loans sold: Flow sales: Agency $ 17,544 $ 44,118 $ 4,315 $ 64,261 $ 80,702 Non-agency — — — 1,073 31,870 Total flow sales 17,544 44,118 4,315 65,334 112,572 Bulk sales: Non-agency — 235,732 — — 673,401 Securitizations — — — — 300,116 Total loans sold $ 17,544 $ 279,850 $ 4,315 $ 65,334 $ 1,086,089 Gain on sale of loans: Amount (1) $ 140 $ 13,797 $ 58 $ 507 $ 14,575 Gain as a percentage of loans sold 0.80 % 4.93 % 1.34 % 0.78 % 1.34 %

____________________ (1) The gain for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included $10.3 million related to realized discounts on previously purchased loans when these loans were sold.

Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Loan Originations 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Single family $ 6,998,315 $ 6,813,850 $ 8,661,680 $ 22,562,187 $ 16,208,370 Home equity lines of credit 588,488 432,443 610,658 1,822,807 1,285,688 Single family construction 283,278 186,833 215,014 722,796 415,313 Multifamily 1,199,660 955,951 1,101,450 3,092,180 2,684,074 Commercial real estate 724,777 193,228 458,196 1,496,964 975,769 Multifamily/commercial construction 355,981 245,220 272,145 938,950 997,555 Capital call lines of credit 3,128,180 1,803,907 2,921,192 9,180,689 5,594,483 Tax-exempt 38,100 328,711 208,327 460,394 612,784 Other business 533,709 243,788 520,394 2,079,257 1,777,824 PPP — — 35,586 724,534 1,981,797 Stock secured 753,409 685,250 775,795 2,239,242 1,797,226 Other secured 546,286 189,386 598,630 1,583,905 961,940 Unsecured 303,916 159,379 372,192 1,021,956 685,537 Total loans originated $ 15,454,099 $ 12,237,946 $ 16,751,259 $ 47,925,861 $ 35,978,360

As of Asset Quality Information September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ($ in thousands) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 127,430 $ 132,880 $ 172,794 $ 184,132 $ 164,247 Other real estate owned — — 1,334 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 127,430 $ 132,880 $ 174,128 $ 184,132 $ 164,247 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.12 % Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $ — $ — $ 851 $ — $ 935 Restructured accruing loans $ 10,197 $ 11,407 $ 11,658 $ 11,253 $ 11,378

September 30, 2021 COVID-19 Loan Modifications (1), (2), (3), (4) Unpaid

Principal

Balance LTV (5) Average Loan

Size Number of

Loans ($ in millions) Single family $ 64 61 % $ 1.2 54 Home equity lines of credit 0 60 % $ 0.2 1 Single family construction 3 75 % $ 2.6 1 Multifamily 30 63 % $ 30.4 1 Commercial real estate 91 48 % $ 4.6 20 Multifamily/commercial construction — n/a $ — — Capital call lines of credit — n/a $ — — Tax-exempt 7 n/a $ 3.3 2 Other business 6 n/a $ 1.6 4 Stock secured — n/a $ — — Other secured 2 n/a $ 0.3 6 Unsecured (6) 3 n/a $ 0.1 26 Total $ 206 115

____________________ (1) COVID-19 loan modifications are not classified as troubled debt restructurings. (2) Includes 23 loans totaling $23 million that have completed their deferral period, but for which a regular payment is not yet due. (3) Includes 83 loans totaling $177 million that received additional relief beyond their initial modification period. (4) Excludes loans that have completed their deferral period and returned to a regular payment schedule or are no longer outstanding. As of September 30, 2021, $3.6 billion of loans have completed their deferral period or are no longer outstanding, and 99% of the outstanding loans were current. (5) Weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) ratios for real estate secured loans are based on appraised value at the time of origination. (6) Consists of household debt refinance loans.

September 30, 2021 Loan Industry Information Unpaid

Principal

Balance LTV Average Loan

Size Number of

Loans Personal

Guarantee % ($ in millions) Retail $ 1,903 49 % $ 2.6 744 80 % Hotel 523 46 % $ 7.9 68 78 % Restaurant (1) 174 48 % $ 0.9 205 94 % Total (2) $ 2,600 1,017

____________________ (1) Approximately 78% of loans to restaurants are real estate secured. (2) Amounts in the table above exclude $36 million of loans to hotels and $170 million of loans to restaurants under the PPP.

As of Loan Servicing Portfolio September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 ($ in millions) Loans serviced for investors $ 5,117 $ 5,640 $ 6,314 $ 7,094 $ 7,799

Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity and Return on Average Tangible Common Shareholders’ Equity (1), (2) Quarter Ended

September 30, Quarter Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Average common shareholders’ equity (a) $ 11,543,395 $ 9,578,173 $ 10,977,612 $ 10,988,556 $ 9,323,381 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 223,816 230,051 225,183 225,217 232,014 Average tangible common shareholders’ equity (b) $ 11,319,579 $ 9,348,122 $ 10,752,429 $ 10,763,339 $ 9,091,367 Net income available to common shareholders (c) $ 345,260 $ 278,321 $ 349,451 $ 1,011,019 $ 725,938 Return on average common shareholders’ equity (c) / (a) 11.87 % 11.56 % 12.77 % 12.30 % 10.40 % Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity (c) / (b) 12.10 % 11.84 % 13.04 % 12.56 % 10.67 %

____________________ (1) Return on average tangible common shareholders’ equity is considered a non-GAAP financial measure, and is reconciled to GAAP return on average common shareholders’ equity in this table. (2) Ratios are annualized.