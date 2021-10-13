checkAd

Clearside Biomedical Delivers Podium and Poster Presentations at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting

Multiple clinical data presentations demonstrate the potential of the suprachoroidal injection platform as a flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure across multiple chorioretinal diseases

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that multiple presentations were given at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Meeting and at the OIS Retina Summit at ASRS, which took place October 7 - 12, 2021 in San Antonio, TX.

“The data presented at both ASRS and last week’s Retina Society meetings continue to demonstrate that our proprietary in-office suprachoroidal space (SCS) injection treatment approach offers unprecedented targeted access to the back of the eye to treat a variety of serious retinal diseases,” said Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer. “Together with our partners, positive data has been presented utilizing our SCS Microinjector to deliver small molecules, gene therapy, and virus-like drug conjugates in multiple diseases, including uveitic macular edema, wet-AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and choroidal melanoma. We remain encouraged by these promising results as we continue to advance our own suprachoroidal clinical development programs and broaden our reach in other indications.”

Dr. Ciulla continued, “At ASRS, REGENXBIO presented positive initial data from their ongoing Phase II ALTITUDE trial of RGX-314 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy using our SCS Microinjector for in-office suprachoroidal delivery of their gene therapy. RGX-314 was well tolerated in 15 patients in Cohort 1 with no drug-related serious adverse events and no intraocular inflammation observed. It was also encouraging to see that there was a treatment effect after only three months. In addition, our partner Aura Biosciences presented their first data set on suprachoroidal delivery of AU-011, their novel virus-like drug conjugate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, the most common intraocular tumor in adults. In their Phase 2 trial, there have been no treatment-related serious adverse events, dose limiting toxicities, or grade 3 adverse events observed thus far. This favorable safety profile to date may improve the therapeutic index, optimize treatment parameters and potentially lead to improved visual outcomes compared to intravitreal administration. These promising results presented by our partners further support our belief in the usefulness of our suprachoroidal injection platform and the SCS Microinjector with a wide variety of drug candidates.”

