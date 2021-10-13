Plug Power Partners with Airbus on Landmark Study to Decarbonize Air Travel & Airport Operations with Green Hydrogen

With over 20 years of history, and customers like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot, Plug Power is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen globally and has built a ‘hydrogen highway’ across the United States, which already includes over 165 refueling stations that service fleets of hydrogen-powered trucks, forklifts and e-mobility vehicles from industries throughout the nation. Plug Power’s hydrogen fuel cell technology also provides reliable, resilient on-site backup power for businesses and institutions, whether data centers, utilities, retailers or universities.

As part of its ambitious goal of bringing zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035, Airbus has identified green hydrogen as one of the most promising options to decarbonize air travel and will be working closely with Plug Power on a joint study and roadmap that could deliver green hydrogen to aircraft and the airport ecosystem in the coming years.

Plug Power will build deployment scenarios for green hydrogen infrastructure at airports, while Airbus will provide insight on hydrogen aircraft characteristics.

“We’ve already revolutionized electric trucks and industrial fleets on the ground, so now we’re turning our sights to the skies,” says Andy Marsh, CEO for Plug Power. “And we’re thrilled to start this journey with Airbus. Not only do we envision a future where aircraft everywhere are powered by green hydrogen, but the airports that serve them as well, including ground support equipment, forklifts, and vehicles that shuttle consumers around airports, and to gates. In aggregate, this should go a long way toward building a more sustainable future for the global aviation industry.”

Glenn Llewellyn, Airbus Vice-President, Zero-Emission Aircraft, adds: “We at Airbus see huge potential for green hydrogen to power our future zero-emission aircraft. This partnership with Plug Power – a true pioneer in developing green hydrogen infrastructure across the United States, and key points across Europe and Asia – will enable us to leverage their expertise to decarbonize airports while preparing them for the arrival of hydrogen aircraft by 2035.”