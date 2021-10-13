Jewelry Demand Remains Strong, BofA Says in Signet Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 13.10.2021, 13:13 | | 21 0 | 0 13.10.2021, 13:13 | (PLX AI) – Jewelry demand remains strong even as consumers return to more normal activities after the pandemic, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading their recommendation on Signet to neutral from underperform. Signet does not expect any … (PLX AI) – Jewelry demand remains strong even as consumers return to more normal activities after the pandemic, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading their recommendation on Signet to neutral from underperform. Signet does not expect any … (PLX AI) – Jewelry demand remains strong even as consumers return to more normal activities after the pandemic, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading their recommendation on Signet to neutral from underperform.

Signet does not expect any material disruptions for the remainder of the year due to its strong vendor partnerships and use of air freight over ocean freight

This is a key advantage and offsets the risk of spending shifts, BofA said

NOTE: Pandora is scheduled to report earnings for the third quarter on Nov. 3 Pandora Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



