Gibraltar Industries to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 27

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 13:30  |  10   |   |   

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that it expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. It also expects to discuss the results on a conference call that will be webcast live that same day starting at 9:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Chief Executive Officer William Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Timothy Murphy.

Those who wish to listen to the conference call should visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gibraltar1.com. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar’s mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.



