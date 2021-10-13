checkAd

LSB Provides Update on NYSE Trading Halt and Stock Dividend Impact

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 13:25  |  16   |   |   

As LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), previously announced, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) halted trading on LSB’s common stock on October 12, 2021 in order to address the impact on the stock price of the dividend paid by the Company on October 8, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 24, 2021 of 0.30 shares of LSB common stock for every share owned.

Before trading began on the October 12, 2021 ex-dividend date, the NYSE communicated, via an NYSE Group Info Notice, that LSB’s 0.3:1 common stock dividend applied to ALL approximately 79.4 million of the Company’s shares of common stock that were outstanding prior to the dividend payment date. That was incorrect. In actuality, the stock dividend was paid on only approximately 30.4 million of LSB’s outstanding shares of common stock. The other approximately 49.1 million shares of the total outstanding common shares were issued to LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge, in the exchange transaction that closed on September 27, 2021 and since they were not issued prior to the September 24, 2021 record date, were not eligible to receive the stock dividend. The Company believes the distribution of the incorrect information in the NYSE’s Group Info Notice led to a 30% downward adjustment to its closing stock price on October 11, 2021.

In addition to halting the trading of LSB’s common stock the morning of October 12, 2021 during the trading day on October 12th, the NYSE issued an update to its prior Group Info Notice regarding the Company’s stock dividend that (1) rescinded their prior Group Info Notice; (2) correctly stated that the approximately 49.1 million shares of common stock issued to LSB Funding LLC in the exchange transaction did not receive the stock dividend that was paid on October 8, 2021 and (3) that stated, “the price adjustment should be reflective of shares outstanding prior to the exchange offer.” Thus, confirming that the stock dividend only resulted in an approximate 11.5% increase in the number of shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding on the dividend payment date of October 8, 2021.

The Company believes that the most accurate way to assess the impact of the stock dividend on its common stock price on October 12, 2021 would be to divide the number of shares issued for the special stock dividend of approximately 9.2 million shares by the approximately 79.4 million shares outstanding prior to the issuance of the Company’s stock dividend, which equates to an estimated 11.5% impact on the Company’s stock price, or a reduction of the stock’s October 11, 2021 closing price of $12.83 to approximately $11.35. As of October 12, 2021, after giving effect to the consummation of the exchange transaction and the issuance of shares in the common stock dividend, the Company had approximately 88.6 million shares of common stock outstanding, consistent with the level projected in the Company’s September 27, 2021 press release announcing the closing of the exchange transaction.

Seite 1 von 3
LSB Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LSB Provides Update on NYSE Trading Halt and Stock Dividend Impact As LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU), previously announced, the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) halted trading on LSB’s common stock on October 12, 2021 in order to address the impact on the stock price of the dividend paid …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Sesen Bio Expands CMC and Clinical Teams
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.10.21NYSE Halts Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. Due to Stock Dividend Price Adjustment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21LSB Industries Announces Pricing of $500 Million Private Placement of 6.250% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Closing of Transformative Exchange Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21LSB Industries, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of Senior Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21LSB Industries' Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Preferred Stock Exchange Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends LSB Industries, Inc. Stockholders Vote “FOR” Exchange Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten