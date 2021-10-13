iFabric Announces Co-development of Antiviral Air Filter
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), and Air …
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), and Air …
MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), and Air Quality Enhancement Corporation ("AQECO"), have successfully completed the co-development of a Protx2® treated, antiviral post air filter, suitable for use in commercial and residential buildings.
Under the co-development arrangement, IFTNA developed and supplied the Protx2® treated filter fabric and AQECO supplied its 24" by 24" post filter design and the remaining filter components. The filter is designed to work with most HVAC filtration systems in order to reduce the risk of contagion within the building. This post air filter will be manufactured and marketed by AQECO under its "NoviFresh® Airshieldä" brand. The initial efficacy testing of the "NoviFresh® Airshieldä" air filter was conducted against a surrogate virus by an internationally recognized laboratory and adds to IFTNA's knowledgebase of prior successful antiviral testing, including against H1N1, Influenza A&B, Norovirus, the Human Coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease.
"I am extremely pleased that IFTNA is entering into this new market segment," stated Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. "Our technical team has done excellent work in developing and treating the fabric for the NoviFresh® air filter and I believe that there will be substantial demand for the NoviFresh® post air filter from employers and operators of commercial and residential buildings, due to the heightened concern for the safety and wellbeing of employees, tenants and the public at large, caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the relatively low cost and ease of installation are strong selling points for adoption of this innovative and propriety air filter," concluded Giancarlo.
"By the nature of current HVAC systems, air with particulates that could contain viruses, circulates throughout buildings," stated David Picov, President of AQECO. "In June of this year we conducted a closed room Microbial Reduction Rate Test at the internationally recognized, Intertek laboratory in Columbus, Ohio. The test was conducted within an airflow of 2,000 cubic feet per minute utilizing our NoviFresh® Airshieldä post-filter treated with Protx2®. The test results showed that our post-filter deactivated 98.7% of the tested viral organisms within a timeframe of 5 minutes and deactivated 99.9% of the tested viral organism within a timeframe of 15 minutes," continued David.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare