iFabric Announces Co-development of Antiviral Air Filter

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), and Air Quality Enhancement Corporation ("AQECO"), have successfully completed the co-development of a Protx2® treated, antiviral post air filter, suitable for use in commercial and residential buildings. Under the co-development arrangement, IFTNA developed and supplied the Protx2® treated filter fabric and AQECO supplied its 24" by 24" post filter design and the remaining filter components. The filter is designed to work with most HVAC filtration systems in order to reduce the risk of contagion within the building. This post air filter will be manufactured and marketed by AQECO under its "NoviFresh® Airshieldä" brand. The initial efficacy testing of the "NoviFresh® Airshieldä" air filter was conducted against a surrogate virus by an internationally recognized laboratory and adds to IFTNA's knowledgebase of prior successful antiviral testing, including against H1N1, Influenza A&B, Norovirus, the Human Coronavirus and SARS-CoV-2, which causes the COVID-19 disease.