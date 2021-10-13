checkAd

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Issuances of "Shares for Services"

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 13:30  |  15   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") announces that it has issued the following shares to Paladin Geoscience Corp. ("Paladin"), a private company controlled by …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") announces that it has issued the following shares to Paladin Geoscience Corp. ("Paladin"), a private company controlled by Michael A. Power, Silver Range's President and Chief Executive Officer pursuant to "Shares for Services Agreements":

  1. 72,147 shares for the period October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, which shares were subject to a hold period which expired on October 1, 2021; and
  2. 223,136 shares for the period April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021, which shares are subject to a hold period which expires on February 13, 2022.

The shares were issued in partial consideration for geological and other consulting services provided to Silver Range by Paladin during the above-mentioned periods.

The shares were issued at a deemed price per share equal to the market price of Silver Range's shares as traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as calculated at the end of each month in which such services were provided, minus 50% of the discount permitted under applicable Exchange policies. All consulting fees not paid for by the issuance of Silver Range shares are paid in cash.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 45 properties, of which 16 are currently under option to others. Three other properties have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael A. Power"

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
Vice-President, Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@silverrangeresources.com
http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667840/Silver-Range-Resources-Ltd-Announces ...

Silver Range Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Issuances of "Shares for Services" VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") announces that it has issued the following shares to Paladin Geoscience Corp. ("Paladin"), a private company controlled by …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...