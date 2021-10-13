Atara Biotherapeutics Presents New Magnetization Transfer Ratio Imaging Data and Two-Year Clinical Data from the Open Label Extension of ATA188 for Progressive Multiple Sclerosis at ECTRIMS 2021

ATA188 is an investigational, off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy that targets Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-infected B cells and plasma cells. Following treatment, Phase 1 clinical data indicate that ATA188 continues to be well-tolerated with no new safety findings in this patient population. Additionally, patients may achieve sustained disability improvement (SDI), with most driven by EDSS, at a higher rate and longer duration than would be expected based on the natural history of progressive MS, with MTR analysis providing evidence that structural changes suggestive of remyelination may be driving sustained EDSS improvements.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced new translational data based on magnetization transfer ratio (MTR) and updated Phase 1 open-label extension (OLE) clinical data in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) treated with ATA188 for up to 39 months.

“There is growing robust evidence that EBV-infected B cells and plasma cells play a critical role in the pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis,” said AJ Joshi, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Atara. “These data on ATA188 in progressive MS, the population with highest unmet need, underscore the potential to halt or reverse disability progression by precisely targeting what may be a root cause of MS. Importantly, an increase in MTR imaging signal suggestive of remyelination was seen in patients that achieved sustained EDSS improvement which may provide a potential biological basis for the clinical improvements observed with ATA188 treatment.”

Of 24 patients who received ATA188, and in which efficacy was evaluated in the initial 12-month period, 18 patients chose to participate in the OLE and were followed for up to 39 months as of August 2021. Efficacy from the 12-month dose escalation portion of the trial was previously reported.1

Of the 18 total patients in the OLE, nine patients achieved SDI either in the initial 12-month period (n=7) or in the OLE (n=2) and of these, seven patients had sustained EDSS improvement. A relationship between dose-escalation and increasing clinical response was observed, with seven of nine patients that achieved SDI receiving the two highest doses either initially or in the OLE versus two of nine receiving the two lower doses. Eight patients that achieved SDI participated in the OLE, and seven of these maintained SDI at all subsequent timepoints. The median time for which SDI was maintained in these eight patients was 18 months (range 0.03–27.0 months). One patient with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SPMS) who had achieved SDI experienced a non-treatment related relapse at 18 months, occurring approximately six months after the last ATA188 dose, and elected to discontinue the study. As of August 2021, inclusive of the OLE, no fatal adverse events, grade >3 events, dose-limiting toxicities, cytokine release syndrome, or graft versus host disease were observed.