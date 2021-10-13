FTI Consulting and Blickstein Group Survey Reveals Common Roadblocks and Investments in Corporate Legal Operations

The report, Law Department Operations Technology Survey: The Journey to Modernization, covers the changes sought to increase efficiencies through technology and how organizations are progressing through key stages along the path toward transformation. The report is based on interviews and a survey of more than 50 leaders of in-house legal departments.

The importance of change management and training in promoting technology adoption was a key sentiment revealed in the findings. When asked what aspects of technology modernization are the most challenging, 78% of respondents named training and adoption, and 58% pointed to implementation and integration, far exceeding other challenges listed. To manage these difficulties, legal operations teams are seeking outside expertise, with nearly 70% of respondents saying they would invest in external resources to support technology implementation and 33% saying the same for training and adoption.

“Legal teams are continuing to experience tremendous pressure on many fronts,” said Deana Uhl, a Managing Director within the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “But technology modernization doesn’t have to be a headache. With an actionable roadmap that accounts for common roadblocks and change management needs, legal operations teams can successfully implement and refresh systems to alleviate burdens for both the legal department and the business. What we heard from respondents in this survey reflects what we’re seeing among our clients — that a focused and expert-supported approach is the key to achieving quick wins and sustained transformation.”

Additional key findings in the report include: