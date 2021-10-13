checkAd

FTI Consulting and Blickstein Group Survey Reveals Common Roadblocks and Investments in Corporate Legal Operations

Majority of Respondents Struggle with Technology Adoption and Implementation, Indicate Need for Change Management Support and Expertise

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the findings of its Technology segment’s joint corporate legal operations survey with the Blickstein Group.

The report, Law Department Operations Technology Survey: The Journey to Modernization, covers the changes sought to increase efficiencies through technology and how organizations are progressing through key stages along the path toward transformation. The report is based on interviews and a survey of more than 50 leaders of in-house legal departments.

The importance of change management and training in promoting technology adoption was a key sentiment revealed in the findings. When asked what aspects of technology modernization are the most challenging, 78% of respondents named training and adoption, and 58% pointed to implementation and integration, far exceeding other challenges listed. To manage these difficulties, legal operations teams are seeking outside expertise, with nearly 70% of respondents saying they would invest in external resources to support technology implementation and 33% saying the same for training and adoption.

“Legal teams are continuing to experience tremendous pressure on many fronts,” said Deana Uhl, a Managing Director within the Technology segment at FTI Consulting. “But technology modernization doesn’t have to be a headache. With an actionable roadmap that accounts for common roadblocks and change management needs, legal operations teams can successfully implement and refresh systems to alleviate burdens for both the legal department and the business. What we heard from respondents in this survey reflects what we’re seeing among our clients — that a focused and expert-supported approach is the key to achieving quick wins and sustained transformation.”

Additional key findings in the report include:

  • Legal spend analysis and reporting have emerged as priorities for in-house legal teams, with 72% of respondents ranking these as key technology modernization activities.
  • In addition to legal spend analysis, business process and workflow automation was rated as a technology modernization priority by more than 55% of respondents.
  • More than 70% of respondents also stated they are currently implementing or updating core tools including e-billing, spend management, contract management, matter management and document management.
  • Efficiency and ease of use ranked highest as the core elements used to define technology effectiveness.
  • Despite the proven efficiencies offered by AI and technology assisted review (“TAR”), use of these technologies within corporate legal departments remains light, with nearly 80% of respondents indicating they use TAR in less than 30% of matters, and more than half saying they do not use it in 10% of matters.
