Vera Therapeutics to Present Phase 2a Data on Atacicept in IgA Nephropathy at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for immunological diseases that improve patients’ lives, announced today the upcoming presentation of clinical data for the Company’s lead product candidate, atacicept, from the Phase 2a JANUS clinical trial in patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The data will be presented as an ePoster at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually November 4-7, 2021.

Vera Therapeutics’ ePoster session information is as follows:

Title: Atacicept Reduces Serum Gd-IgA1 by Quartiles in IgAN Patients
Session Title: PO1203-3. Glomerular Diseases: Treatment and Outcomes
Abstract Number: PO1638

Full abstracts will be available on the meeting platform on Friday, October 15, 2021 on a rolling basis. All ePosters will be available on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM PT and will remain available until Friday, January 7, 2022.

About Vera
Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera’s mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera’s lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B lymphocyte stimulator (BLyS) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgA nephropathy (IgAN). For more information, please visit www.veratx.com.

