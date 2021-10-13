Psyence Group Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQB and DTC Eligibility of Common Shares in the United States Under the Ticker “PSYGF”

The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company has also applied for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility which would greatly simplify the process of trading the Company’s common shares in the U.S.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG | OTCQB: PSYGF) (“ Psyence ” or the “ Company ”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce that, effective today, its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the “ OTCQB ”) under the symbol “PSYGF”.

Dr. Neil Maresky, CEO of Psyence notes, “We are incredibly excited with this milestone in our company’s trajectory. Trading on OTCQB is a critical step in engaging investors in the United States in addition to Canada and enhancing the visibility of our company profile in a broader market. Psyence is rapidly being recognized as a global leader in the production of natural psilocybin, and as we embark on addressing the incredible mental health challenges of palliative care and other indications. This new listing provides enhanced visibility to a new emerging investor pool.”

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under its existing symbol “PSYG”.

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. With more compliance, reporting and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved transparency to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Psyence on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PSYGF/overview

ABOUT PSYENCE GROUP: www.psyence.com

Psyence, a public life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG), sets the global standard for natural psychedelics. Psyence leads the way in natural psilocybin and other psychedelics for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.