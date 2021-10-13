Children in Latest Clinical Study Show Significant Reduction of Tooth Decay After Treatment with Vivos Guides

The Vivos Guide is a preformed tooth positioner that is intended to prevent a child’s teeth from shifting position and may seal the lips to convert mouth breathing children to nose breathing. The device is worn according to specific protocols in the evening hours and as they sleep for 8-10 hours each day.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that results from a peer-reviewed, published study by an independent dentist found a significant reduction of tooth decay in pediatric patients after undergoing treatment using the Company’s FDA Class 1 registered Vivos Guide, a flexible, BPA-free base polymer intraoral device.

The study, conducted by Dr. Toshi Hart, DDS, Independent Vivos Clinical Advisor, evaluated the ability of the Vivos Guide to reduce the risk of tooth decay by converting mouth breathing to nose breathing in children. If the device is able to prevent mouth breathing, it may be able to increase salivary factors, reduce the presence of cariogenic bacteria and, ultimately, reduce childhood tooth decay.

Data from the study demonstrated that the risk reduction of tooth decay per child in the treatment group versus the control group at six months and 12 months after beginning Vivos Guide use was lowered by 76.4% [p = 0.0004] and 57.9% [p = 0.05] respectfully. The Vivos Guide was well tolerated by the children in the study, with no reported complaints from children or their caregivers.

In the study, 80 children were divided into two groups: a control group and a treatment group. 40 children in the treatment group (ranging in age from 4 to 12 years with an average age of just over 8 years) were treated with the Vivos Guide. Both groups received the same information on measures to prevent tooth decay, including proper oral hygiene and dietary considerations.

“I am happy with the results of this study,” said Dr. Hart. “Having worked with so many children over three decades, I have witnessed the correlation of tooth decay in relation to mouth breathing. I am pleased that my contribution in this study helps to show how the use of the Vivos Guide intraoral device may promote nasal breathing and reduce tooth decay.”