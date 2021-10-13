checkAd

Children in Latest Clinical Study Show Significant Reduction of Tooth Decay After Treatment with Vivos Guides

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that results from a peer-reviewed, published study by an independent dentist found a significant reduction of tooth decay in pediatric patients after undergoing treatment using the Company’s FDA Class 1 registered Vivos Guide, a flexible, BPA-free base polymer intraoral device.

The Vivos Guide is a preformed tooth positioner that is intended to prevent a child’s teeth from shifting position and may seal the lips to convert mouth breathing children to nose breathing.  The device is worn according to specific protocols in the evening hours and as they sleep for 8-10 hours each day. 

The study, conducted by Dr. Toshi Hart, DDS, Independent Vivos Clinical Advisor, evaluated the ability of the Vivos Guide to reduce the risk of tooth decay by converting mouth breathing to nose breathing in children. If the device is able to prevent mouth breathing, it may be able to increase salivary factors, reduce the presence of cariogenic bacteria and, ultimately, reduce childhood tooth decay.

Data from the study demonstrated that the risk reduction of tooth decay per child in the treatment group versus the control group at six months and 12 months after beginning Vivos Guide use was lowered by 76.4% [p = 0.0004] and 57.9% [p = 0.05] respectfully. The Vivos Guide was well tolerated by the children in the study, with no reported complaints from children or their caregivers.  

In the study, 80 children were divided into two groups: a control group and a treatment group.  40 children in the treatment group (ranging in age from 4 to 12 years with an average age of just over 8 years) were treated with the Vivos Guide.  Both groups received the same information on measures to prevent tooth decay, including proper oral hygiene and dietary considerations. 

“I am happy with the results of this study,” said Dr. Hart. “Having worked with so many children over three decades, I have witnessed the correlation of tooth decay in relation to mouth breathing. I am pleased that my contribution in this study helps to show how the use of the Vivos Guide intraoral device may promote nasal breathing and reduce tooth decay.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Children in Latest Clinical Study Show Significant Reduction of Tooth Decay After Treatment with Vivos Guides HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...