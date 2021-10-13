Veritex Holdings, Inc. Announces Dates of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VBTX) (“Veritex” or "the Company”), the parent holding company for Veritex Community Bank, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website, https://ir.veritexbank.com/. The Company will also host an investor conference call to review the results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Central Time.



Participants may pre-register for the call by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ttpjfm6e and will receive a unique PIN, which can be used when dialing in for the call. This will allow attendees to access the call immediately. Alternatively, participants may call toll-free at (877) 703-9880.