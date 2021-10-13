checkAd

CloudMD Adds Comprehensive Health and Wellness Coaching to Proprietary Integrated Health Services Platform

  • CloudMD has created program offerings for the total benefit category of group benefits that offers comprehensive care while tracking and reporting symptom improvement.
  • In 6 months, over a quarter million individuals have been onboarded on the integrated platform, receiving personalized care with a net promotor satisfaction score of 78%.
  • The platform combines proprietary online assessment and personalized care – with 88% of individuals showing improvement.
  • Real-time data analytics deliver insights into individuals’ health journeys and just-in-time approach to dynamically adjust treatment.
  • Employers have full visibility into anonymized user progress through an interactive dashboard, enabling better decision making on group benefits program design.
  • Companies are adopting CloudMD’s revolutionary, integrated platform based on evidence that it creates engagement and ability to measure health outcomes resulting in accelerated return to function.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTC: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, is excited to announce that it has added comprehensive and enhanced health and wellness coaching services to its industry first proprietary Integrated Health Service Platform. This platform utilizes health coaches and technology to create engagement with a focus on ongoing support for prevention, intervention and return to function. It is also one of the only platforms that offers the user tools and treatment for at work, casual absence and disability.

CloudMD is committed to helping individuals understand health issues with a focus on engagement and ability to support through prevention, intervention and return to function. Employers are now focused on ensuring that individuals have access to group benefits that shift from self-selection to full-service navigation. The Integrated Health Services Platform makes it easy for individuals to access the widest range of digital health and wellness through journeys that are actively guided by health and wellness Nurse Navigators and/or Nurse Coaches. This revolutionary platform differentiates itself with the engagement workflow and analytic supporting health outcomes. The platform connects individuals to all of their health and wellness needs by providing industry-leading services including primary care, access to specialists, complex care navigation, mental health risk assessment, mental health services, employee assistance programs (“EAP”), occupational health services, learning/education, provider search, remote testing services, and much more through a single platform. Powered by several of CloudMD’s proprietary and wholly-owned technology assets and its multidisciplinary team, the platform provides a holistic, team-based approach resulting in better access to care and improved outcomes. Since launching the Integrated Health Services Platform (see press release here) in April 2021, over a quarter million individuals already have access to the platform and are receiving personalized navigation and care.

