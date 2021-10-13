checkAd

FirstService to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 26, 2021

13.10.2021   

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX and NASDAQ: FSV) (“FirstService”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 by press release on Tuesday October 26, 2021 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

The conference call to review these financial results will take place at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday October 26, 2021, and will be hosted by D. Scott Patterson, CEO, and Jeremy Rakusin, CFO. The numbers to use for this call are 1) toll-free 1-888-241-0551; or 2) for international callers, 647-427-3415.

The conference call will also be accessible on our website at www.firstservice.com in the “Investors” section under the tab “Newsroom”.

For anyone unable to listen to the scheduled call, the rebroadcast number will be 1-855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 6596542. The rebroadcast and archive recording of the conference call will be available at the above-noted web address for 90 days following the call.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential, North America's largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands, one of North America's largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.0 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 24,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The Common Shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSV". 

For the latest news from FirstService Corporation, visit Firstservice.com.

COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 960-9566

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9566





