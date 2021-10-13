Pelangio Exploration Provides Update On Exploration Activities in Ghana and Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities on its projects in Ghana and Canada.Highlights of Recent …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities on its projects in Ghana and Canada.

A diamond drilling program to test for extensions to the Pokukrom gold resource mineralization has commenced on the Manfo project in Ghana.

One-meter re-assays of significant mineralized intervals from the maiden Dankran project RC drilling program returned an intercept of 14.17 g/t Au over 3 meters, including 39.20 g/t Au over 1 meter.

Ground Induced Polarization Survey completed at Gowan Cu Zn Ag Au polymetallic project, to refine drill targets.

Drill contract secured for Dome West project; drilling to commence in late October.

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO commented, " We are anticipating three very exciting drill programs at our Manfo, Dome West and Gowan projects over the next several months. These programs follow our maiden drilling at Dankran that returned significant results over 2.7 km and intercepted 14.17 g/t Au over 3 meters, including 39.20 g/t Au over 1 m; as well as the Gowan airborne VTEM survey that identified the large, 1.5 km X 1 km moderate VTEM anomaly on the flank of large magnetic anomaly. Further, we look forward to seeing the exploration work commence at Birch Lake with our option partner First Mining."

GHANA

Manfo Project

A diamond drilling program commenced on the Manfo Project designed to test for extensions to the known mineralization in the Pokukrom East and Pokukrom West deposits. Pokukrom East and West contain the majority of the gold resource at Manfo, estimated to be 195,000 oz (at 1.52 g/t Au) Indicated and 298,000 oz (at 0.96 g/t Au) Inferred by SRK in June of 2013. Refer to the Mineral Resource Evaluation Technical Report, Manfo Gold Project, Ghana, authored by SRK and released by Pelangio on June 21, 2013.

A 3,700-meter diamond drilling program has been engineered to test for down-dip and down-plunge extensions to the mineralization in these two deposits in addition to evaluating exploration targets in the immediate vicinity. The drilling program commenced in September with two holes in progress on the smaller, higher-grade Pokukrom West deposit, where historic drilling by Pelangio returned a number of high-grade intercepts including 32.90 g/t Au over 10 meters (hole SPDD-090), 8.60 g/t Au over 12 meters (hole SPDD-084) and 4.49 g/t Au over 26 meters including 8.08 g/t Au over 12 meters (hole SPDD-083), with all Au intercepts reported "un-cut".