Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Named to the ITS World Congress 2021 Hall of Fame

Company elected as the 2021 winner of the ‘Industry Award' for the AmericasCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights …

Company elected as the 2021 winner of the ‘Industry Award' for the AmericasCOLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights …

Company elected as the 2021 winner of the ‘Industry Award' for the Americas COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, today announced that its Waycare subsidiary was awarded the Intelligent Traffic System ("ITS") World Congress Hall of Fame Industry Award for the Americas. The Industry Award recognizes exceptional companies that have deployed innovative solutions accelerating ITS programs in certain regions. ITS World Congress 2021, with a theme of "Experiencing Future Mobility Now," is the world's largest smart mobility event, which focuses on innovation and the digitalization of transportation. The conference is taking place over a five-day period in Hamburg, Germany, bringing together attendees from both public and private sectors in the transportation space. Noam Maital, co-founder of Rekor's Waycare subsidiary, attended the conference where he participated in an opening panel focusing on how transportation agencies can better operationalize an abundance of data. He later took the stage during the Hall of Fame ceremony to accept the award on behalf of Rekor.