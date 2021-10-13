checkAd

Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery Systems

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 13:30  |  31   |   |   

Electrovaya to provide lithium ion battery systems for Vicinity electric buses and trucksTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and …

Electrovaya to provide lithium ion battery systems for Vicinity electric buses and trucks

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the signing of a strategic supply agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) ("Vicinity"), a leading supplier of electric, compressed natural gas and clean diesel vehicles. The strategic supply agreement is for the supply of battery systems for Vicinity's line of Vicinity Lightning™ EV buses and fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 trucks.

Foto: Accesswire

Electrovaya is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change through supplying the safest and longest lasting lithium ion batteries in the marketplace. Electrovaya designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium ion batteries, battery systems and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications.

The agreement provides Vicinity with battery systems that utilize the latest Electrovaya NMC Ceramic lithium ion battery technologies and supports full integration within the Vicinity line of vehicles.

Vicinity recently released guidance for 2022 and indicated "Vicinity Motor expects to complete deliveries of over 95 Vicinity™ Classic buses, 75 Vicinity Lightning™ EV buses and chassis, 200 VMC 1200 EV trucks, and 300 Vicinity Optimal EVs to drive year end revenues of over $140 million."

"Our decision to collaborate with Electrovaya as a strategic supplier followed rigorous engineering and due diligence activities," said William Trainer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vicinity Motor Corp. "Sales momentum for our breakthrough Vicinity Lightning™ EV lines of buses and our new fully electric VMC 1200 Class 3 Truck continues to scale, and this agreement secures our supply chain for the crucial battery component of our platforms. The Electrovaya batteries will provide confidence with prospective customers due to their superior life cycle performance, and peace of mind due to their strong safety standards."

Seite 1 von 3
Electrovaya Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electrovaya Announces Strategic Supply Agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. for Lithium Battery Systems Electrovaya to provide lithium ion battery systems for Vicinity electric buses and trucksTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Electrovaya Announces Increased Battery Capacities and New UL Listings
Accesswire | Analysen
01.10.21Electrovaya Announces Closing of C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21Electrovaya Announces C$3.795 Million Private Placement with an Institutional Investor
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21Electrovaya Labs Announces Initial Solid State Battery Results
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
Accesswire | Analysen