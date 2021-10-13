checkAd

Euan Jarvie Joins IRI as President, EMEA

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRI, a fast-growing, innovative, global provider of technology, data, and predictive analytics for the consumer, retail and media sectors, today announced that Euan Jarvie will join IRI as president of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, effective immediately. In this role, Jarvie will drive strategy, commercial activity operations and financial performance for the EMEA region, and oversee its assets, alliances and partnerships. Jarvie will also join IRI's Executive Leadership Team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Euan, a dynamic and charismatic leader with a unique set of management skills, to IRI," said Kirk Perry, president and chief executive officer, IRI. "Euan possesses exceptional business development and transformational experience, financial and commercial strategy expertise, talent and team-building vision, and a uniquely successful global client and stakeholder management focus. He also has a proven track record of maintaining partnerships and guiding strategy for start-up, turnaround and acquisition groups in global markets, making him an excellent fit for IRI and this role."

Jarvie added, "I am tremendously excited to join IRI and work in tandem with Kirk and the rest of the talented team at IRI to drive performance, motivation and morale within the EMEA region. IRI has built strong relationships with its existing customers and partners within the region, and I look forward to continuing the company's acceleration toward its future goals."

Prior to joining IRI, Jarvie served as the chief executive officer for UK and Ireland at Dentsu International, where he led the second largest group in Dentsu International's global organization and oversaw an acceleration program of innovation and growth. Specifically, Jarvie created a program that delivered improvements of almost $100 million and led the transformation of the market-leading capabilities in customer experience, creative and media agencies. He also previously served as president of global clients at Dentsu, where he led and won many of the world's largest advertisers, including Mondelez, JLR and Beiersdorf. Prior to joining Dentsu, Jarvie spent nearly 18 years with global media agency MediaCom, serving in a variety of roles, including chief operating officer of EMEA, chief client officer and chief operating officer of the USA, and was the founding director of the MediaCom operations in Scotland and Ireland. 

Jarvie holds an honors degree in business studies from Napier University in Scotland.

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics, and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, and financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.




