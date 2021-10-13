checkAd

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni, 1.66% Cu, and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni, 2.14% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario.

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 13:45  |   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

Highlights include KB21-202 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 663.0 metres and 693.7 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of the two horizons known as "Zone A and Zone B", the zones intersected in holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. In KB21-202 Zone A returned 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni and 0.61% Cu including higher grade intersections of 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni and 1.66% Cu and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni and 2.14% Cu. This hole was targeted approximately 200 metres down dip of previously released hole KB21-198 which returned 25.6 metres of 1.03% Ni and 0.41% Cu (see press release October 7, 2021). In KB21-202, Zone B returned 13.5 metres of 0.25% Ni and 0.13% Cu.

Assay results for drill holes KB21-201 and 202 of the current drilling program are provided in the table below. Holes KB21-198 through KB21-200 have been previously reported.

Hole KB21-201 intersected one zone at a drill depth of 762.0 metres. Zone A returned 1.5 metres of 0.52% Ni and 0.22% Cu. This hole was targeted north of holes KB21-202 and KB21-198.

Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys have been completed on drill holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. Interpretation suggests that two parallel, steeply dipping, strongly conductive zones extend below the intersections from those holes. Hole KB21-202 appears to confirm this interpretation. Hole KB21-204 was targeted to test these same interpreted conductors approximately 200 metres down dip of KB21-202. The hole has been completed with assays pending. Hole KB21-203 has been suspended due to drill hole conditions. A geophysical crew has been mobilized to the site to survey holes KB21-199, 201, 202, and 204. The TDEM surveys will aid in guiding additional diamond drilling.

Table 1.

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Length (m)

%Ni

%Cu

%Co

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni, 1.66% Cu, and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni, 2.14% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4
Predictmedix Launches Next-Generation Corporate Website
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Wedgemount Samples up to 14.8% Cu and Discovers Multiple New Mineralized Zones at Cookie ...
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...