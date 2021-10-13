Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni, 1.66% Cu, and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni, 2.14% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Highlights include KB21-202 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 663.0 metres and 693.7 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of the two horizons known as "Zone A and Zone B", the zones intersected in holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. In KB21-202 Zone A returned 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni and 0.61% Cu including higher grade intersections of 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni and 1.66% Cu and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni and 2.14% Cu. This hole was targeted approximately 200 metres down dip of previously released hole KB21-198 which returned 25.6 metres of 1.03% Ni and 0.41% Cu (see press release October 7, 2021). In KB21-202, Zone B returned 13.5 metres of 0.25% Ni and 0.13% Cu.