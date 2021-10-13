checkAd

Dyne Therapeutics Highlights Preclinical Data and Clinical Development Plans for DMD and DM1 Programs at Inaugural R&D Day

- Investigational New Drug (IND) Submissions Anticipated for DYNE-251 in DMD During the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and for DYNE-101 in DM1 During the First Quarter of 2022 -

- Event also Features Presentations and Commentary by Leading Neuromuscular Disease Experts, Valeria Sansone, M.D., Ph.D. and John Day, M.D., Ph.D. -

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, hosts its first Research and Development Day today focused on the Company’s co-lead development programs for rare muscle diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). “The Muscle to Move to the Clinic” live virtual event (8:00-10:30 a.m. ET) as well as the replay and slide presentation are available at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/events/event-details/dyne-rd-day.

“We are thrilled to host our inaugural R&D Day a little more than a year after our IPO, and just two and a half years after announcing the launch of Dyne and our focus on building the world’s leading muscle disease company. Today we will share that we plan to submit INDs for DYNE-251 in DMD during the fourth quarter of 2021 and for DYNE-101 in DM1 during the first quarter of 2022, with the intention of initiating global, placebo-controlled trials evaluating safety, key disease markers and muscle function in patients,” said Joshua Brumm, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dyne. “Dr. Sansone and Dr. Day are recognized leaders in the field of neuromuscular disease, and we are grateful to them for sharing their expertise during the event and informing our programs. People living with DMD are underserved by current therapies and individuals with DM1 have no approved treatment options, so we feel a tremendous sense of urgency for the rare muscle disease community and are excited to advance these programs to the clinic.”

The R&D Day program includes presentations and discussion with the following speakers, along with introductory remarks from Mr. Brumm:

  • Presentations and commentary from Dr. Sansone, who is the Clinical and Scientific Director at Clinical Center NeMO and Associate Professor of Neurology at University of Milan; and Dr. Day, who serves as Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics and Director of the Neuromuscular Division at Stanford Neuroscience Health Center.
