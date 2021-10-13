Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Extends Private Health Insurer Partnership For 3-Years

nib is Australia’s fourth-largest private health insurer and provides private health insurance coverage to over 1.2 million policyholders across Australia. In line with the health insurer’s Payer to Partner journey, nib is focused on providing greater access to personalised treatment and care for its members as it moves away from being a traditional payer of claims and towards its ambition of becoming a health partner.

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the “Company” or Wellteq”), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce a three-year contract extension with the Company’s largest client, nib health funds (ASX:NHF) based in Australia.

nib Chief Executive – Australian Residents Health Insurance, Ed Close said, “nib had engaged Wellteq alongside other core partners including Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) and data science company, Honeysuckle Health, to offer world leading digital health solutions.”

Further, Mr. Close stated, “By using digital methods we can equip members with tools and techniques that they can use to better manage their health and wellbeing. In turn, prevent the development of more serious health issues down the track.”

Scott Montgomery, CEO of Wellteq, commented, "Wellness is no longer a step counting fun-feature that sits to the side of insurance, nor is it a nice-to-have option that some insurers offer to their members. Digital Wellness has become table stakes for insurance companies that are serious about improving health outcomes for people. It is now a staple business tool for modern insurers. We are delighted to continue working with nib as they genuinely share our values and ambitions toward offering real health improvement in a personalized, respectful and meaningful manner. nib are leading industry innovators and our ongoing collaboration is proving extremely beneficial for all stakeholders in this relationship – a true win-win.”

