Inovalon to Host Virtual Client Congress October 18-19, 2021

Former CMS Administrator Seema Verma, Snowflake CEO Frank Slootman, and Aetna/CVS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kyu Rhee to Deliver Keynotes on Data-Driven Healthcare

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, announced that its annual Client Congress will take place virtually from October 18-19, 2021. Client Congress builds on a decade of bringing together the nation’s most influential voices to address the programs, perspectives, and policies shaping U.S. healthcare and to share insights intended to help organizations thrive in today’s dynamic marketplace. This is the second time in thirteen years that Client Congress will be streamed virtually to registered participants following record attendance in 2020.

Client Congress 2021 will feature health plan executives, technology innovators, life science leaders, policy experts, provider decision makers, and pharmacy organizations sharing their perspective on industry dynamics, providing access to exclusive technology demonstrations and delivering actionable insights based on evolving strategies to address today’s most timely issues across the healthcare ecosystem.

“We are honored to be hosting the exchange of perspectives, best practices and data-driven strategies that will define and reshape healthcare delivery,” said Eron Kelly, president of Inovalon. “Leading industry voices will discuss how technology, coupled with real-time insights, empowers quality and improves outcomes while systematically identifying the best ways to engage and drive positive impact across this increasingly complex healthcare ecosystem – all at extraordinary speed.”

This year’s event will feature over 20 sessions with speakers from Aetna/CVS Health, Google, Snowflake, the American Telemedicine Association, AmeriHealth, Walmart, and AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, along with many other leading industry experts.

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit https://www.inovalon.com/client-congress.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action.” Supporting thousands of customers, including all 25 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, all 25 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 24 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 584,000 clinical facilities, 338 million Americans, and 63 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

Contact:

Justine Giancola
Communications Manager
Justine.giancola@inovalon.com
813-288-3283





