checkAd

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has submitted an application …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has submitted an application to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market® ("Nasdaq") and that it has retained Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC to assist with the listing process. The listing of the Company's common shares on the Nasdaq remains subject to the approval by Nasdaq and the satisfaction of all applicable listing and regulatory requirements.

"This submission marks an important step as we continue to generate additional interest and awareness in the U.S. investment community. We anticipate that a Nasdaq listing will improve liquidity, increase corporate visibility and enhance shareholder value. As an IP development company focused on technologies that improve health and enhance safety, we look forward to joining the ranks of other global life sciences and technology companies listed in the U.S.," commented Greg Fenton, CEO.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The Company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:

Matt Blazei
Tel: (212) 655-0924
Email: mattb@coreir.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667821/ZEN-Graphene-Solutions-Announces-Sub ...

ZEN Graphene Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has submitted an application …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
American Power Group Announces $1.4 Million S4000 Stationary Dual Fuel Order
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Cinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Accesswire | Analysen
04.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Highlights Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Finalizes Definitive Commercial Agreement with Trebor Rx
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces ZENGuard Viral and Bacterial Filtration Efficiency Test Results
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Initial Revenue Generation from Delivery of First ZENGuard Shipment
Accesswire | Analysen
22.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
14.09.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces COVID-19 Protocols for Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Accesswire | Analysen