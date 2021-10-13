checkAd

FinCanna Capital's 100% Owned ezGreen Announces Licensed Cannabis Events Schedule in City of Adelanto, California

Autor: Accesswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) vendor is kicking off its first city sanctioned cannabis event later this month with five more scheduled events to follow.

The City of Adelanto selected ezGreen POS as it enforces vendors' compliant operations by delivering real time data related to inventory movement and cannabis sales connected with all municipal and California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) approved events. The ezGreen POS platform delivers the dynamic reporting systems needed to accurately identify, in real time, taxes owed for cannabis products sold in any compliant environment.

This endorsement provides multiple benefits to ezGreen:

  • an immediate source of revenue generation from on-site dispensary sales
  • an excellent opportunity to showcase the advantages of its POS solution including, fully customizable compliance reporting, workflow management, business analytics and more to dispensary owners participating in these events and importantly, is free to the dispensary license holder
  • highlights the efficacy of its software with respect to real time, compliant tax reporting by dispensaries, an important source of revenue for any municipality in the country that may host or plan to host a publicly sanctioned cannabis related event

The upcoming City of Adelanto officially approved festival schedule, with each event expecting to draw thousands of attendees is as follows;

  • October 23, 2021- ComedyChella
  • November 6, 2021 - Kushstock Festival
  • November 26/27, 2021 - Roll Up Festival
  • February 12, 2022- Kushstock Festival
  • April 16/17, 2022-Kushstock Festival
  • July 2, 2022- Kushstock Festival

Mike Coner, President of ezGreen stated, "Our ezGreen POS software solves an important and costly problem experienced by the City of Adelanto, as it generates in real time the analytics and inventory reports that will allow city officials to rectify taxes at the conclusion of each event and get paid before the vendors leave the property. This is a common pain point for regulators working with vendors that join sanctioned events in any legal jurisdiction nationally. Additionally, this endorsement positions us to truly showcase our software with participating dispensaries, and we are confident they will be more than pleasantly surprised."

Seite 1 von 3
FinCanna Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: FinCanna (A2JSG5) - Cannbiswert fliegt noch unter dem Radar.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FinCanna Capital's 100% Owned ezGreen Announces Licensed Cannabis Events Schedule in City of Adelanto, California VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp ...
Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Commercial Launch of Threat Intelligence Platform
Love Pharma Inc., Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange
The Dewey Electronics Corporation Announces Posting of its Fiscal Year 2021 Financials for the ...
NeoGenomics Announces Board of Directors' Transition
Athena Gold Corporation Closes CAD $248,696 Second Tranche of Private Placement
Biotricity to Discuss its Breakthrough Patient Monitoring Solutions at Virtual LD Micro Main Event ...
Gladstone Land Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December ...
American Power Group Announces $1.4 Million S4000 Stationary Dual Fuel Order
Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Progress on Worldwide Commercial ...
Titel
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Cielo Announces Operational and Corporate Update
Fortitude Gold’s Golden Mile Returns 16.76 Meters Grading 3.31 g/t Gold and 6.10 Meters of 5.93 ...
CanaFarma Announces Interim COO Resignation
Evotec Expands Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Include Novel Cell Type
Petroteq Provides Update on TSXV Application for Reinstatement
Xphyto Announces Engagement of Consultants for Marketing and Promotional Activities
MorphoSys' Licensing Partner Roche Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Gantenerumab in ...
Jackpot Digital’s Plan of Arrangement Receives Final Court Approval and Jackpot Sets Record Date ...
Cinedigm Partners with Emmy-Nominated Director & Pop Culture Innovator Laurieann Gibson to Launch ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.10.21FinCanna Capital Amends Terms of Convertible Debentures
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc. Experiencing Strong Customer Demand and Revenue Growth
Accesswire | Analysen
30.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., a Cannabis Co-Manufacturer, to Host Sonoma County Growers Alliance, First In-Person Event in 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
23.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. Proud of Expanding Client Roster of Women-Led Cannabis Brands
Accesswire | Analysen
16.09.21FinCanna Portfolio Company QVI Inc. to Launch "Big Fish" Cannabis Edibles Brand
Accesswire | Analysen