FinCanna Capital's 100% Owned ezGreen Announces Licensed Cannabis Events Schedule in City of Adelanto, California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) vendor is kicking off its first city sanctioned cannabis event later this month with five more scheduled events to follow. The City of Adelanto selected ezGreen POS as it enforces vendors' compliant operations by delivering real time data related to inventory movement and cannabis sales connected with all municipal and California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) approved events. The ezGreen POS platform delivers the dynamic reporting systems needed to accurately identify, in real time, taxes owed for cannabis products sold in any compliant environment.