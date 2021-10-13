FinCanna Capital's 100% Owned ezGreen Announces Licensed Cannabis Events Schedule in City of Adelanto, California
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI)(OTCQB:FNNZF), is pleased to announce its ezGreen proprietary software previously approved by the City of Adelanto, CA as an official Point of Sale (POS) vendor is kicking off its first city sanctioned cannabis event later this month with five more scheduled events to follow.
The City of Adelanto selected ezGreen POS as it enforces vendors' compliant operations by delivering real time data related to inventory movement and cannabis sales connected with all municipal and California Bureau of Cannabis Control (BCC) approved events. The ezGreen POS platform delivers the dynamic reporting systems needed to accurately identify, in real time, taxes owed for cannabis products sold in any compliant environment.
This endorsement provides multiple benefits to ezGreen:
- an immediate source of revenue generation from on-site dispensary sales
- an excellent opportunity to showcase the advantages of its POS solution including, fully customizable compliance reporting, workflow management, business analytics and more to dispensary owners participating in these events and importantly, is free to the dispensary license holder
- highlights the efficacy of its software with respect to real time, compliant tax reporting by dispensaries, an important source of revenue for any municipality in the country that may host or plan to host a publicly sanctioned cannabis related event
The upcoming City of Adelanto officially approved festival schedule, with each event expecting to draw thousands of attendees is as follows;
- October 23, 2021- ComedyChella
- November 6, 2021 - Kushstock Festival
- November 26/27, 2021 - Roll Up Festival
- February 12, 2022- Kushstock Festival
- April 16/17, 2022-Kushstock Festival
- July 2, 2022- Kushstock Festival
Mike Coner, President of ezGreen stated, "Our ezGreen POS software solves an important and costly problem experienced by the City of Adelanto, as it generates in real time the analytics and inventory reports that will allow city officials to rectify taxes at the conclusion of each event and get paid before the vendors leave the property. This is a common pain point for regulators working with vendors that join sanctioned events in any legal jurisdiction nationally. Additionally, this endorsement positions us to truly showcase our software with participating dispensaries, and we are confident they will be more than pleasantly surprised."
