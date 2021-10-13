checkAd

BioLife Plasma Services Announces Expansion of Plasma Donation Centers into Massachusetts

13.10.2021   

BioLife Plasma Services, part of the global biopharmaceutical company Takeda, today announced the opening of a new plasma center in Worcester, MA, to help meet the urgent and growing demand for therapies developed from plasma. Plasma donations received at BioLife centers are used by Takeda to make established therapies that treat a range of rare and chronic complex diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, for which there are often no alternative treatments.

“We’re excited that BioLife is opening its doors in Massachusetts, the same state in which Takeda’s U.S. hub is located. This expansion represents our growth around the country, which is a key component of BioLife’s mission to address an urgent need for life-saving plasma – a need that has become even greater during the pandemic,” said Hema Tallman, Senior Vice President, Global Head of BioLife. “Our plan to open more centers in Massachusetts is also illustrative of our deep roots in the state and our commitment to bringing better health and a brighter future to the world, especially to those living with rare and chronic complex diseases.”

Worcester, the first BioLife center in Massachusetts will be followed by a second center opening in Medford in the spring of 2022. The Massachusetts centers join a growing network of more than 160 state-of-the-art plasma donation centers in the U.S., recognized for an industry leading donation experience. Each center will contribute approximately $2-3 million annually to its local community through donor compensation and bring up to 70 new jobs per center. BioLife is also evaluating additional Massachusetts locations to continue its expansion in the state in the future.

Prospective donors can make online appointments to visit the Worcester center (68 Stafford St.Worcester, MA 01603), which opens on Saturday, October 16. They must pass a physical examination on their first visit and are screened at each visit to ensure they meet eligibility criteria. All donors are compensated for their time and commitment.

To learn more about BioLife Plasma Services, the donation process, and to schedule an appointment, please visit the BioLife website.

About BioLife Plasma Services

BioLife Plasma Services is an industry leader in the collection of high-quality plasma that is processed into life-saving plasma-based therapies. Founded in 2002, BioLife has been in operation for 18 years. We operate more than 190 state-of-the-art plasma collection facilities across the United States and Europe. BioLife Plasma Services is part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), a global values-based, R&D-driven pharmaceutical company that produces and delivers plasma-based therapies among other specialty medicines. For more information, visit BioLifePlasma.com.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in healthcare in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

About Plasma

Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid portion of blood that can be easily replaced by the body. Plasma makes up more than half of whole blood and consists primarily of water and proteins. During plasma donation, a donor’s blood is collected into an automated device that separates the plasma from the other whole blood components, including red and white blood cells and platelets. While the plasma is collected, the other blood components are returned to the donor. Each donation procedure uses sterile and disposable collection materials. The body quickly replaces the plasma removed during the donation process, which allows healthy individuals to donate as often as twice in a seven-day period, with at least one day between donations.

