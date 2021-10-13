checkAd

NuMat Technologies Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021   

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing NuMat Technologies CEO, Ben Hernandez, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Selected as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event, Ben Hernandez is the Co-Founder and CEO of NuMat Technologies, a chemistry design company that enables its partners in the electronics, life-science, and industrial sectors to achieve sustainability and innovation objectives, one molecule at a time. A pioneer in the field of programmable chemistries, NuMat designs materials to capture targeted molecules in industrial products and processes where purity matters most. From reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the chemicals value-chain, to purifying electronic materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, NuMat is solving critical industrial challenges at the smallest possible level.

“I’m honored to receive this award on behalf of the incredibly talented NuMat team. True innovation is hard and we’re grateful to Goldman Sachs for recognizing NuMat’s leadership in applying programmable chemistries to solve the problems that matter. We’re excited to continue executing on our vision of using chemistry to deliver transformational solutions that address generational challenges.”

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Ben Hernandez as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About NuMat Technologies

Innovating at the intersection of computationally-guided discovery, molecular design and precision engineering, NuMat Technologies builds products that deliver solutions for the electronics, life-science, and industrials sectors. NuMat is a pioneer in programing materials to direct molecular interactions across wide-ranging industrial products and processes. NuMat provides a total solutions platform for product commercialization, integrating chemistry design with application development and manufacturing expertise for our customer and partners. Visit us at www.numat-tech.com




