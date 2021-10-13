The Toro Company Recognized by EPA With WaterSense Excellence Award

WaterSense is a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA and is both a label for water-efficient products and homes and a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. Since the program started in 2006, WaterSense labeled products have helped consumers and businesses save 5.3 trillion gallons of water – enough to supply all households in the United States with water for 200 days. In addition to water savings, WaterSense has helped reduce the amount of energy needed to heat, pump, and treat water by 603 billion kilowatt hours and save $108 billion in water and energy bills.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today recognized The Toro Company with a 2021 WaterSense Excellence Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Presented during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, The Toro Company was recognized for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes and programs.

“In 2020, our WaterSense partners continued to make saving water possible by educating consumers and businesses about WaterSense and water-efficient behaviors,” said Veronica Blette, WaterSense program manager. “Our award winners’ creative and committed approaches to water conservation helped consumers save water, energy, and money on their utility bills at a time when they needed it most.”

The Toro Company has been awarded its sixth consecutive WaterSense Excellence Award, this time in Engagement and Outreach. In 2020, Toro launched its Sustainability Endures platform to continue its commitment to making a positive financial, social and environmental impact worldwide. Toro was also recognized for several efforts including its co-authoring of a children’s book on water conservation, designing and installing a water-efficient demonstration garden in a local park, and donating irrigation products for living gardens at several elementary schools. Toro also helped launch a series of resources to better equip contractors with the latest information on WaterSense labeled products, which have benefitted over 3,500 irrigation contractors since the series launched in 2020. To further educate distributors and irrigation contractors on the benefits of water-saving products, Toro also hosted or sponsored over 30 training events.

“Sustainability and outreach are a foundational part of our purpose and culture, so it is an honor to be recognized by the EPA with this important award,” said John McPhee, general manager, Toro Irrigation and Lighting Businesses. “We look forward to our continued partnership with the EPA WaterSense program to provide product and outreach solutions that advance the responsible use of water.”

For more information about WaterSense and the 2021 award winners, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

About WaterSense

WaterSense, a partnership program sponsored by EPA, seeks to protect the future of our nation's water supply by offering consumers and businesses simple ways to use less water with water-efficient products, homes, and services.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf and landscape maintenance, snow and ice management, underground utility construction, rental and specialty construction, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $3.4 billion in fiscal 2020, The Toro Company's global presence extends to more than 125 countries through a family of brands that includes Toro, Ditch Witch, Exmark, BOSS Snowplow, Ventrac, American Augers, Subsite Electronics, HammerHead, Trencor, Unique Lighting Systems, Irritrol, Hayter, Pope, Perrot, Lawn-Boy and Radius HDD. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, The Toro Company and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers work on golf courses, sports fields, construction sites, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.thetorocompany.com.

