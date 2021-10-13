Appgate, a Leading Cybersecurity Company Founded on Zero Trust Principles, Closes Merger with Newtown Lane Marketing
Appgate, Inc. (“Appgate” or the “Company”), the secure access company, today announced it successfully completed its merger with Newtown Lane Marketing, Incorporated (OTC BB: NTWN) (“Newtown”) on October 12, 2021. Upon closing of the merger, Newtown changed its name to Appgate, Inc., and the Company’s common stock is now quoted on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “NTWN”. Appgate intends to have its symbol changed to “APGT” as soon as possible following completion of the merger. Appgate intends to seek to uplist to Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange as soon as possible following satisfaction of applicable listing requirements, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2022.
Appgate also announced that Magnetar Financial LLC (“Magnetar”) made an investment of $25 million in convertible notes, which is in addition to Magnetar’s investment in February 2021 of $50 million in convertible notes. Magnetar’s total investment implies a $1 billion post-money valuation.
“We’re thrilled to begin this new chapter for Appgate and believe we are positioned for tremendous growth as a leader in Zero Trust security,” said Barry Field, Appgate’s CEO. “The legacy methods of security, such as VPNs and firewalls, are no longer effective in keeping companies and networks secure. Today’s threat landscape is forcing executives to rethink how they secure their businesses, their data and their users. Grounded in the principles of Zero Trust, Appgate’s industry-recognized solutions are replacing outdated, easily compromised traditional network security. Appgate is a partner of choice for enterprises, financial institutions and federal customers seeking to adopt a Zero Trust strategy and take actions designed to prevent today’s catastrophic attacks.”
Serving over 600 customers, Appgate enables rapid, effective and scalable Zero Trust cybersecurity for private enterprises, financial institutions and government entities. Its secure access solutions include software-defined perimeter (SDP), risk-based authentication and digital threat protection, as well as threat advisory services. Appgate offers best-in-class security solutions, being named a Leader in The Forrester New Wave Zero Trust Network Access, Q3 2021 and The Forrester Wave Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem, Q3 2020. Appgate’s software-defined perimeter solution, Appgate SDP, is also recognized as a top performer by customers, receiving 4.7 out of 5 stars from customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights.
