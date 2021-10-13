Appgate, a Leading Cybersecurity Company Founded on Zero Trust Principles, Closes Merger with Newtown Lane Marketing

Appgate, Inc. (“Appgate” or the “Company”), the secure access company, today announced it successfully completed its merger with Newtown Lane Marketing, Incorporated (OTC BB: NTWN) (“Newtown”) on October 12, 2021. Upon closing of the merger, Newtown changed its name to Appgate, Inc., and the Company’s common stock is now quoted on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol “NTWN”. Appgate intends to have its symbol changed to “APGT” as soon as possible following completion of the merger. Appgate intends to seek to uplist to Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange as soon as possible following satisfaction of applicable listing requirements, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2022.

Appgate also announced that Magnetar Financial LLC (“Magnetar”) made an investment of $25 million in convertible notes, which is in addition to Magnetar’s investment in February 2021 of $50 million in convertible notes. Magnetar’s total investment implies a $1 billion post-money valuation.