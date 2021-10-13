checkAd

South Valley Internet Expands ADTRAN Partnership to “Gigafy” its Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that South Valley Internet (SVI) has selected both the ADTRAN 10G fiber access and 60GHz mesh mmWave solutions to deliver high-value services and “Gigafy” the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Martin and Hollister in the South Valley region of California. Residents in this area largely work in the high-tech hub of Silicon Valley, home to the world’s largest technology companies and innovative startups. ADTRAN’s solutions enable SVI to remain a competitive communications provider and meet these demanding subscribers’ expectations for reliable, high-speed broadband service.

The terrain around the South Valley region is at times hilly and narrow, presenting several topographical challenges to internet service providers looking to implement fixed wireless solutions. SVI turned to its long-standing technology partner ADTRAN and its 60GHz mesh mmWave solution to complement its existing fiber to the home (FTTH) network and expand service coverage. The ADTRAN MetNet 60G solution is built on the industry’s first flexible self-organizing and optimizing network (SON) technology, enabling SVI to rapidly roll-out Gigabit connectivity to its customers in areas where the business case for fiber is challenging.

The innovative service provider had already deployed the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 10G fiber access platform to deliver symmetrical Gigabit services to anchor customers. SVI is now leveraging ADTRAN’s Gigabit-ready 60GHz mesh mmWave solution to build on the successful partnership it developed with ADTRAN over the past year. The new offering furthers the local ISP’s mission to “Gigafy” the region by delivering reliable internet speeds.

“For families across the South Valley, connectivity needs have changed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, both for work and for education,” said Elise Brentnall, President & COO of South Valley Internet. “Since installation, the ADTRAN MetNet 60G solution has been running flawlessly. Recently, when service went down across our region, the fixed wireless service delivered by ADTRAN stayed up. While other customers are experiencing the frustration of a city-wide internet outage, SVI customers were unaffected. It is a real boost for us and our mission to provide customers with best internet and phone service possible.”

“South Valley Internet is building a network that will serve the evolving needs of its customers and we are thrilled to have been able to meet and exceed their product and partnership expectations,” said Craig Stein, Senior Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “The powerful combination of our fiber access, fiber extension and cloud-managed Wi-Fi solutions ensures that every connection, for every customer, is optimized to deliver amazing broadband experiences.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s fiber access platform and fiber extension portfolio, please visit www.adtran.com/fiber-access and www.adtran.com/fiber-extension.

About South Valley Internet

Based in San Martin, California, South Valley Internet (SVI) has been delivering high-quality internet and phone services across the South Valley area for more than 20 years. Co-founded by CEO Robert Brentnall in 1994, SVI offers the most comprehensive and reliable set of services in the area and is the only ISP that provides services over copper, wireless and fiber. The company is currently working towards a mission to ‘Gigafy’ the South Valley region by delivering reliable internet speeds equal to or faster than 100 megabits per second.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

General Business

Adtran Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

South Valley Internet Expands ADTRAN Partnership to “Gigafy” its Communities ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that South Valley Internet (SVI) has selected both the ADTRAN 10G fiber access and 60GHz mesh mmWave …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kontrol Technologies Enters New Market Vertical with Expanded Building Controls
Revance Continues to Anticipate FDA Approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the Treatment ...
Tenaya Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Its Gene Therapy Programs at the ESGCT 28th ...
Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Ellington Financial Inc. Prices Common Stock Offering
Moderna Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Additional Doses of Moderna’s ...
DWS Named as the Official Global Investment Sponsor for the Lakers and the Second International ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Range as of September 30, 2021
CrowdStrike Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind XDR Module to Deliver Real-Time Detection and Automated ...
Titel
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Square, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results
Geron Announces Publication of Analyses Comparing Real World Data to IMbark Phase 2 in Annals of ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
bluebird bio Provides Update on Upcoming Planned Business Separation
IBM Board of Directors Approves Separation of Kyndryl
Organic Garage Announces Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(16) 
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrADTRAN Delivers Breakthrough Next-Gen 60GHz mmWave Mesh Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrWaseela Brings Wireless Gigabit Connectivity to the Middle East with the ADTRAN Fixed Wireless Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrADTRAN Helps ABC Communications Get an A+ in Fixed Wireless Access
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.10.21ADTRAN Joins AWS IoT Core
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Sonic Booms Broadband in Oakland with ADTRAN 10G Combo PON Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21ADTRAN Recognises European Fibre Broadband Providers for Exceptional Deployments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21ADTRAN Helps Netomnia Close Digital Divide with Leading 10Gbps SD-Access Network in the UK
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21ADTRAN Helps Wildanet Connect Rugged UK Coast to Ultra-Fast Fibre Broadband
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21ADTRAN Helps Alncom Bring Gigabit to Rural England
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten