Waseela Brings Wireless Gigabit Connectivity to the Middle East with the ADTRAN Fixed Wireless Solution

ADTRAN, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced its partnership with Waseela to bring the ADTRAN 60Ghz mmWave mesh solution to the Middle East for the first time. Waseela, the leading systems integrator for telecom and ICT projects in the Middle East, will offer ADTRAN’s solution to extend symmetric Gigabit services to support residential and business applications where fiber is prohibitively expensive to deploy.

Serving a mixture of traditional and non-traditional service providers in the region, Waseela recognized the need for flexible, resilient, fixed wireless broadband solutions that would support a broad range of services without the burden of costly spectrum licenses. The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is currently the only market-proven mmWave mesh solution operating in the license-free 60GHz spectrum. It is built on the industry’s first self-organizing and self-healing mesh technology and ensures resiliency, low latency and deployment flexibility to support Waseela’s customers’ 5G wireless backhaul, smart city applications and last mile Gigabit broadband access services.

“ADTRAN is the ideal partner for Waseela. ADTRAN is a leading fixed wireless Gigabit access vendor offering a 60GHz mmWave mesh solution,” said Bilal Al-Anani, CEO at Waseela. “This technology is unique—it provides more resiliency and lower cost per bit, when compared to other wireless technologies in the industry. We’re thrilled to offer ADTRAN’s solution to service providers throughout the Middle East and continue to accelerate high-speed broadband connectivity across our region.”

Waseela is leveraging the ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution to offer best-in-class connectivity options and enable any type of service provider to rapidly and cost-effectively support ultra-low latency connectivity and Gigabit service speeds. For a local utility company, this partnership has provided the right tools and expertise to break away from purchasing connectivity from ISPs, making it more cost-effective to directly provide broadband over license-free 60Ghz spectrum to underserved areas. As a result, it can expedite its path to revenue and cultivate new business opportunities. Similarly, critical government applications, like police force connectivity, public Wi-Fi and smart city sensors also benefit from this type of wireless solution that complements fiber network strategies.

“Our goal is to help any type of service provider deliver amazing broadband experiences to their customers, regardless of location, size or technology. Our fiber extension solutions enable operators to expand Gigabit broadband rapidly and cost-effectively in hard to reach and underserved areas. This makes a huge difference in these communities’ ability to benefit from online education, e-health services, remote working and many more digital services,” said Stuart Broome, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at ADTRAN. “For Waseela, this means they can help local service providers plan, design and rollout the ideal mix of fiber access and fiber extension networks, speed time-to-market and optimize cost per subscriber.”

The ADTRAN MetNet 60GHz solution is part of ADTRAN’s end-to-end fiber broadband solution. For more information about ADTRAN fixed wireless access solutions, visit www.adtran.com/fixedwireless.

About Waseela

A leading Master Systems Integrator offering end-to-end innovative ICT solutions with a portfolio of over 325 clients in the Middle East in various segments from government to semi-government and private enterprise. Established in 2007, operating in four countries; Jordan, KSA, UAE & Qatar, Waseela has successfully delivered many unique high-profile projects that helped clients achieve their desired business outcomes with reasonable costs and minimum risks.

Find out more at www.waseela.com, LinkedIn, Twitter.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

