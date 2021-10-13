checkAd

SAIC Appoints Vernon Saunders to Lead National Intelligence Community Business

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) today announced the appointment of Vernon Saunders as senior vice president of the company’s National Intelligence Community Business Unit. In his new role, Saunders will manage SAIC’s intelligence community work, reporting to Michael LaRouche, president of SAIC’s National Security and Space sector.

An industry veteran with extensive intelligence community experience, Saunders has worked with prominent intelligence community, civilian and defense organizations. He has held executive positions at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Jacobs National Security Solutions and Verizon.

“I’m delighted that Vern has joined our team,” said LaRouche. “The national intelligence community represents an elemental part of SAIC’s business, and I know Vern is the perfect person to lead our team and introduce solutions from across SAIC.”

SAIC has a 50-year heritage of working within the intelligence community, and Saunders is leading a team that delivers groundbreaking solutions in areas like cloud, application security, data analytics, digital engineering and digital transformation.

Saunders earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Averett University and a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Technology from Norfolk State University. He served as a U.S. Air Force officer for six years and is PMP- and ITIL-certified. He serves on the board of the Northern Virginia Urban League and has been twice recognized by Executive Mosaic with its Wash100 Award.

About SAIC

SAIC is a premier Fortune 500 technology integrator driving our nation’s technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are more than 26,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guidance,” and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the “Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Disclaimer

