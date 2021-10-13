BigCommerce, CMA CGM Group Partner to Power End-to-End Ecommerce Solutions for Thousands of Global Merchants

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and subsidiary NewOxatis, a leading publisher of ecommerce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to enable thousands of NewOxatis’ merchants to build world-class digital storefronts powered by BigCommerce. With the “NewOxatis powered by BigCommerce” product, the enterprise partnership provides NewOxatis merchants with access to best-in-breed technology, preeminent tech and agency partnerships and cross-channel expansion so they can create powerful online consumer experiences.

“Through this partnership with a global ecommerce leader like BigCommerce and through the complementary expertise that exists within our Group, we can develop ecommerce and digital marketing solutions for our clients and also manage the entire logistics chain,” said Michael Miramond, chief digital officer of the CMA CGM Group and CEO of NewOxatis. “This partnership is fully in line with the CMA CGM Group's commitment to accelerate innovation and digitalization of its industry by providing an end-to-end digital offering to its customers.”

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic heralded a noteworthy shift to online shopping and has resulted in a significant boon to ecommerce markets in the Eurozone — projections for ecommerce sales in Europe alone are expected to total US$541 billion1 in 2021. B2B and B2C businesses that seek to create or expand their digital storefronts will leverage NewOxatis’ 20 years of expertise and BigCommerce’s proven array of native ecommerce capabilities and rich partner ecosystem to digitalize with a scalable, high-functionality platform.

“Our joint venture with the CMA CGM Group and NewOxatis represents the next in a series of significant partnerships that demonstrate our continued expansion throughout EMEA, the success of our ‘Powered by BigCommerce’ product and our unique position in the industry to help these markets prosper,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce’s commitment to the material growth of NewOxatis’ customer base is supported by our partnership’s rich fusion of best-in-breed technology, our Open SaaS platform and world-class shipping and logistics which will empower merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online.”