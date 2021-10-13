checkAd

Qumu Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results for the third quarter 2021 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. Dial-In Number: +1.833.644.0679
International Dial-In Number: +1.918.922.6755

Investors can also access a webcast of the live conference call by linking through the investor relations section of the Qumu website at https://ir.qumu.com. The webcast will be archived on Qumu’s website for one year.

About Qumu

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) is a leading provider of best-in-class tools to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. The Qumu Cloud platform enables global organizations to drive human engagement, increase access to and insights from video use, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Wertpapier


