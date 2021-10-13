Qumu Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology for organizations of all sizes, today announced that it will hold its conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results for the third quarter 2021 will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Qumu executive management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.