Hyliion Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for November 10, 2021

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to discuss its financial results, the Company's business, and outlook. Hyliion plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Hyliion Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. CT

Conference Call Online Registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2279822

Webcast: https://investors.hyliion.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Hyliion website.

About Hyliion

Hyliion’s mission is to reduce the carbon intensity and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of Class 8 commercial trucks by being a leading provider of electrified powertrain solutions. Leveraging advanced software algorithms and data analytics capabilities, Hyliion offers fleets an easy, efficient system to decrease fuel and operating expenses while seamlessly integrating with their existing fleet operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hyliion designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions that are designed to be installed on most major Class 8 commercial trucks, with the goal of transforming the commercial transportation industry’s environmental impact at scale. For more information, visit www.hyliion.com.

