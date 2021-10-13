checkAd

Mereo BioPharma, the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Federation Europe (OIFE) and the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation (OIF) announces completion of the IMPACT Survey enrollment

  • Living With Osteogenesis IMPerfecta: UnderstAnding Experiences Based On Community InsighT and Evidence Survey, the IMPACT Survey
  • More than 2200 individual responses collected over a 3-month period from some 65 countries in 8 languages
  • Set to be the largest global gathering of data to date about the impact that Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) has on people with OI, families and caregivers

LONDON and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO), “Mereo” or the “Company”, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and rare diseases, the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Federation Europe (OIFE) and the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation (OIF) announced completion of enrollment in the largest global gathering of data to date about the impact that OI has on people with OI, their families and caregivers. The IMPACT Survey closed with more than 2200 individual responses collected over a 3-month period from some 65 countries. The survey results will be used to support future collaborative work on better diagnosis, treatment, and care and to support the timely evaluation and availability of potential new treatments for OI. The primary results will be published in 2022.

The importance of these data cannot be overstated. The learnings directly from the OI community will help shape and improve care in a truly meaningful manner,” commented Dr Frank Rauch, Professor of Pediatrics at McGill University, and Chair of the IMPACT Survey Steering Committee.

OI is a rare genetic condition caused by a collagen defect, which results in fragile bones and reduced bone mass resulting in bones that break easily. In severe cases patients may experience hundreds of fractures in a lifetime. In addition, people with OI often suffer muscle weakness, early hearing loss, fatigue, curved bones, scoliosis, respiratory and digestive problems, and short stature, leading to significant impacts on overall health and quality of life. Despite its severity, the full impact on people with OI, their families and caregivers are not broadly understood or well-documented. This is similar to many rare diseases, especially those, like OI, where there is no approved therapy.

