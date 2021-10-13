checkAd

AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the financial markets open in New York on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

AFC will host a conference call at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website at www.afcgamma.com, or live by calling 1-833-693-0548 (domestic) or 1-661-407-1588 (international). All callers will need to enter the Conference ID number 9115448 and reference “AFC Gamma Q3 2021 Earnings Call” after being connected with the operator.

The complete webcast will be archived for 90 days on the AFC’s website. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, November 4, 2021 until 11:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, November 12, 2021, 2021 by calling 855-859-2056 (domestic) and 404-537-3406 (international). For all replays, please reference Conference ID number 9115448.

About AFC Gamma, Inc.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is an institutional lender to leading cannabis companies with strong operations and cash-flow prospects, real-estate-security and other collateral, and locations in states with favorable supply/demand fundamentals and legislative environments. AFC provides innovative and customized financing solutions through first-lien loans, mortgage loans, construction loans and bridge financings. The senior-management team of the company has approximately 100 years of combined experience in investment management and disciplined credit investing across a range of economic cycles.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Robyn Tannenbaum
561-510-2293
ir@advancedflowercapital.com
www.afcgamma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Golden / Scott Bisang / Jack Kelleher
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449





