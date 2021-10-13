AFC Gamma, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced that it plans to report earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the financial markets open in New York on Thursday, November 4, 2021.



AFC will host a conference call at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 4, 2021 to discuss its quarterly financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. The call will be available through a live audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of AFC’s website at www.afcgamma.com, or live by calling 1-833-693-0548 (domestic) or 1-661-407-1588 (international). All callers will need to enter the Conference ID number 9115448 and reference “AFC Gamma Q3 2021 Earnings Call” after being connected with the operator.