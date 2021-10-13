checkAd

Playtika Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Playtika’s Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com. To listen live, participants may register here, or dial into the conference call at (833) 665-0587 or (661) 407-1603 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 4197922.

About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 36 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

Contact

Investor Contact
Playtika
David Niederman
davidni@playtika.com

Press Contact
Outcast
Angela Allison
playtika@thisisoutcast.com 





