Amedisys Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and higher acuity care services, will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on November 2, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 3, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (toll-free) or (412) 902-1028 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through December 3, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13724253.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Company website on the Investor Relations section at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and higher acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 527 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Nick Muscato Kendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations Media Relations
615.928.5452 225.299.3720
IR@amedisys.com Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com




