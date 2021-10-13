Amedisys Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (toll-free) or (412) 902-1028 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through December 3, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13724253.

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, personal care and higher acuity care services, will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on November 2, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on November 3, 2021.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Company website on the Investor Relations section at http://investors.amedisys.com.

