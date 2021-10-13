BIGG Digital Assets Selected by LQwD as Preferred Liquidity Partner and Compliance Software Provider; LQwD to Provide BIGG with Bitcoin Lightning Network Capability 

checkAd

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company")(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce we have entered into a strategic partnership with LQwD Fintech Corp (TSXV: LQWD, OTC: LQWDF).

Under the agreement, Netcoins, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BIGG and restricted crypto dealer in each province and territory in Canada, will serve as LQwD’s preferred liquidity provider.  Additionally, BIGG’s Blockchain Intelligence Group (Blockchaingroup.io), and Netcoins affiliate, will provide LQwD with a suite of institutional and government grade compliance software, including BitRank and QLUE. 

Netcoins will also establish a node on the Bitcoin Lightning Network via LQwD’s proprietary Lightning PaaS (Platform as a Service) software. This marks the first institutional grade Lightning payment channel for Netcoins and BIGG. 

Shone Anstey, Chairman and CEO of LQwD, commented, “We are grateful to have a strong relationship with Netcoins and Blockchain Intelligence Group as we expand our footprint in the rapidly emerging Bitcoin Lightning Network. LQwD can now leverage BitRank and QLUE for our AML needs and route crypto purchases for our Coincurve.com and additional platforms through Netcoins, Canada's first publicly traded, licensed crypto trading platform. It also allows Netcoins to have an early mover advantage in the Canadian markets for handling instant deposits and withdrawals of Bitcoin via the Bitcoin Lightning Network."

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked, “As the only publicly owned and regulated crypto trading platform in Canada, becoming the liquidity partner for LQwD makes perfect sense. We can offer LQwD industry leading rates as an institutional customer, and bundle BitRank and QLUE blockchain tech for a complete package. Correspondingly, we are thrilled to establish a node with LQwD on the fast growing Lightning Network. “

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

