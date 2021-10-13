checkAd

Sabre Gold – Copperstone & Brewery Creek Project Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide project updates for its 100-per-cent owned fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former gold producers.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, CEO & President of Sabre Gold, stated: “We are pleased to report ongoing progress at Copperstone as we continue to advance to production in 2022. Sabre Gold continues to advance detailed engineering, ordering of long-lead items and final capital cost estimates which will be significantly reduced in view of the existing infrastructure inclusive of mill, tailings impoundment and existing underground development.” Mr. Bonifacio stated further: “Sabre Gold is also targeting to announce results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for Brewery Creek in Q4-2021 which will be based on an expanded footprint for permitting that will further enhance the production profile and give rise to what will be very attractive economics. As a result of the recent business combination with Golden Predator Sabre Gold has gained a much-improved balance sheet as well as several projects of merit in the production, development, and exploration pipeline. Sabre is now very well positioned to deliver near term gold production at Copperstone, production growth at Brewery Creek as well as a multimillion-ounce gold resource base with several high impact exploration targets that have yet to be drill tested.”

Copperstone Mine, Arizona, United States

A total of 12,900 meters of drilling included in 152 holes was incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Estimate as previously announced in news release dated September 21, 2021. The updated mineral resource estimate for the Copperstone gold mine increased by 23% in all categories at an average grade of 6.6 g/t gold and 53% increase in the Measured category at 7.6 g/t gold from the previously published resource estimate. The primary purpose for the drilling was for resource confirmation and classification of the previously reported resource estimate. The increase in the Inferred category will also provide upside potential for future conversion. Several other highly prospective expansion targets remain to be drill tested.

