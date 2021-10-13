checkAd

Boxed Continues to Grow Software & Services Business with Expansion into New Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Boxed to Bring Proprietary E-commerce Technology Platform to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Kuwait

Boxed Continues to Explore Further Expansion of its Software & Services Offering with Aeon, Including into Vietnam and Other Southeast Asia Markets

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed (“Boxed” or the “Company”), an e-commerce grocery platform which sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced a partnership with 786 Holdings Limited to deliver e-commerce software and services technology to the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”).

The partnership will leverage Boxed’s proprietary technology, facilitating 786 Holdings Limited’s ability to build out its B2B operations in the MENA region. The partnership is expected to initially launch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (“KSA”) by the first half of 2022. The KSA online grocery market is expected to grow to $173 billion per year by 2025 with only 1.3% online sales penetration in 2020, according to Ken Research Private Limited and RedSeer Consulting.

Boxed commenced its international expansion initiatives in 2021 through an exclusive partnership with Aeon beginning with a successful rollout of its proprietary technology in Malaysia. The Company is currently exploring further expansion with Aeon in Southern Asia, including Vietnam.

786 Holdings Limited is led by Najam Kidwai, a leading technology entrepreneur and investor based in Dubai. Mr. Kidwai will play a critical role in supporting the Company’s expansion of its SaaS business by utilizing his extensive experience, relationships, and successful track record as an operator in the region.

“After completing an extensive due diligence process in reviewing the leading technology partners to collaborate, we are confident that Boxed is the perfect fit,” said Mr. Kidwai. “In addition to having one of the most comprehensive technology stacks currently available in the market for enterprise e-commerce retailers, Boxed has tremendous cultural values, a proven commitment to ESG, and a track record of executing and scaling rapidly. On top of that, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Chieh and we are already reviewing a number of opportunities that are on the horizon.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boxed Continues to Grow Software & Services Business with Expansion into New Markets Boxed to Bring Proprietary E-commerce Technology Platform to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and Kuwait Boxed Continues to Explore Further Expansion of its Software & Services Offering with Aeon, Including …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...