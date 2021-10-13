Nightfood to Present Today at 2021 LD Micro Main Event

"We are honored to be back in person with some of the finest companies and investors in the small-cap world. After nearly two years, I for one, cannot wait to reconnect both as an executive, event coordinator, and investor," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company addressing America’s $50 Billion nighttime snacking problem, will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event today, Wednesday October 13th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

As part of the event, over 150 pints of Nightfood ice cream have been sent to the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air hotel in Los Angeles for an investor sampling to take place Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s a very exciting time to be introducing new investors to the night snack category and the Nightfood brand,” commented Nightfood founder and CEO Sean Folkson. “We’re poised to begin our previously announced rollout of Nightfood into hotels across the country. In addition, we are noticing industry and public interest in the category Nightfood is pioneering including from global food giants Unilever and Pepsi. With a greater focus on the positive impact nutrition can have on sleep, we’re extremely optimistic about the future of our company, and the future of the category.”

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

About Nightfood: Pioneering the Night Snack Category

Over 80% of Americans snack regularly at night, resulting in an estimated 700 million nighttime snack occasions weekly, and an annual spend on night snacks of over $50 billion. The most popular choices are ice cream, cookies, chips, and candy. Recent research confirms these snacks, in addition to being generally unhealthy, can impair sleep due to excess fat and sugar consumed before bed.

Nightfood is pioneering the category of night snacks. Nightfood ice cream, the brand’s first mainstream product, is uniquely formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to contain less of those sleep-disruptive ingredients, along with a focus on ingredients and nutrients that research suggests can support nighttime relaxation and better sleep quality.