Selecta Biosciences to Present New Data for the ImmTOR platform at the ESGCT 28th Annual Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00   

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses, today announced it will be presenting preclinical data in four posters highlighting its ImmTOR nanoparticle platform and its potential to safely enable repeat vector dosing in gene therapy patients at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ESGCT) taking place virtually from October 19-22, 2021.

The posters will become available online on Tuesday 19th October 2021 at 08:00am CEST. Additional presentation details can be found below:

Title: Enhanced level and durability of AAV transgene expression and mitigation of anti-capsid neutralizing antibodies by ImmTOR tolerogenic nanoparticles in nonhuman primates
Presenter: SS Leung
Presentation Number: P003

Title: Efficient suppression of IgG antibody responses to high doses of AAV8 capsids by single and multiple administrations of ImmTOR nanoparticles
Presenter: PO Ilyinskii
Presentation Number: P010

Title: ImmTOR combined with B cell-targeted therapies provides synergistic activity in mitigating anti-AAV capsid antibody responses and enables repeated vector dosing
Presenter: PO Ilyinskii
Presentation Number: P011

Title: Dose finding study of AAV-LSP-MMUT in a mouse model of MMA and efficient suppression of anti-capsid antibody responses by single and multiple administrations of ImmTOR nanoparticles
Presenter: PO Ilyinskii
Presentation Number: P243

Additionally, investigators at the University of Navarrro and Vivet Therapeutics will be presenting a poster (co-authored by Dr. Kei Kishimoto) demonstrating rescue of juvenile PFIC3 mice with re-dosing of AAV gene therapy enabled by ImmTOR:

Title: Re-administration of AAV expressing MDR3 (VTX-803) treats progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3 (PFIC3) in juvenile Abcb4 -/- mice when co-administered with ImmTOR
Presenter: ND Weber
Presentation Number: P245

“We are excited to present new data that highlights the potential of our ImmTOR platform to address some of the largest hurdles in gene therapy including the inability to re-dose AAV gene therapies,” said Takashi Kei Kishimoto, Ph.D., chief science officer at Selecta. “Through co-administration of ImmTOR with AAV-mediated gene therapies, we have the opportunity to unlock the full potential of these life-altering treatments for patients in need.”

