Digital Ally Unveils Next Generation of Body-Worn Cameras

Digital Ally adds to its family of innovative video evidence recording technology with the

FirstVu II body camera and QuickVu docking stations

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announced its next gen body-worn camera, FirstVu II, and its most advanced body camera docking station, QuickVu. The FirstVu II is a light weight, one-piece device that can be applied in law enforcement, private and event security and commercial segments. The device pushes the limit on versatility such that it may be mounted on a tripod, mounted inside a vehicle as well as continued use as a body camera. The Company is offering the FirstVu II through its highly popular subscription payment model.