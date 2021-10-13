checkAd

Digital Ally Unveils Next Generation of Body-Worn Cameras

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

Digital Ally adds to its family of innovative video evidence recording technology with the
FirstVu II body camera and QuickVu docking stations

Lenexa, KS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the Company), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announced its next gen body-worn camera, FirstVu II, and its most advanced body camera docking station, QuickVu. The FirstVu II is a light weight, one-piece device that can be applied in law enforcement, private and event security and commercial segments. The device pushes the limit on versatility such that it may be mounted on a tripod, mounted inside a vehicle as well as continued use as a body camera. The Company is offering the FirstVu II through its highly popular subscription payment model.

“We are extremely excited to release our newest body camera and docking stations,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, “The FirstVu II is unlike any other body camera Digital Ally has deployed in terms of hardware design and features. The FirstVu II opens new doors and gives users new abilities to capture indisputable evidence and possibly de-escalate hostile situations.”

FirstVu II is the newest addition to the next generation of evidence capturing technologies by Digital Ally. With a completely new design this solid-state body camera is designed to deliver outstanding performance with the innovative features and reliability users expect and demand.

- Beyond a Body Camera: The FirstVu II features an innovative articulating camera head that pushes the boundaries of traditional applications. Users can adjust the angle and pitch of the camera without moving the unit or mounting device. The body camera is also IP67 rated and MIL-STD-810G military compliant.
- Interactive Display: With the touchscreen display users can review video evidence directly from the body camera in real-time. In other applications users can rotate the camera head and display the screen outwards, alerting other parties they are being actively recorded by viewing a live stream on the screen.
- Crystal Clear Video and Audio: Recording in full 1080p HD video and audio, in addition to industry leading advanced image sensors to improve low light performance, users can be confident they are capturing the truth.

The most advanced body camera docking station available. QuickVu provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging and offloading video evidence to the cloud. The QuickVu is available with eight (8) or twenty-four (24) individual docking bays.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Ally Unveils Next Generation of Body-Worn Cameras Digital Ally adds to its family of innovative video evidence recording technology with theFirstVu II body camera and QuickVu docking stations Lenexa, KS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
Evergreen Packaging International LLC, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Reaches ...
Rogers 5G expands to 11 new markets across Québec, including Brossard, Longueuil and Mont ...
Skye Bioscience Establishes New Cannabinoid Pharmaceutical Innovation Program
Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a successful five-year transaction
TCR² Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on October 20, 2021
New long-term data reinforcing promising safety and efficacy profile of brain-penetrant ...
Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences’ CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd ...
Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Announces Pricing of $13.0 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
BlueJeans by Verizon placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
Barrick’s Tanzanian Mines on Track for Production Guidance, Well-Placed to Extend Lives
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Commences Major Advertising Campaign in Times Square
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Endeavour Announces Pricing of US$500 Million 5-Year Senior Notes
Ranchero Gold Corp. Completes RTO Transaction
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...