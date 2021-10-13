Digital Ally Unveils Next Generation of Body-Worn Cameras
Digital Ally adds to its family of innovative video evidence recording technology with the
FirstVu II body camera and QuickVu docking stations
Lenexa, KS, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety, and security for venues and events, today announced its next gen body-worn camera, FirstVu II, and its most advanced body camera docking station, QuickVu. The FirstVu II is a light weight, one-piece device that can be applied in law enforcement, private and event security and commercial segments. The device pushes the limit on versatility such that it may be mounted on a tripod, mounted inside a vehicle as well as continued use as a body camera. The Company is offering the FirstVu II through its highly popular subscription payment model.
“We are extremely excited to release our newest body camera and docking stations,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, “The FirstVu II is unlike any other body camera Digital Ally has deployed in terms of hardware design and features. The FirstVu II opens new doors and gives users new abilities to capture indisputable evidence and possibly de-escalate hostile situations.”
FirstVu II is the newest addition to the next generation of evidence capturing technologies by Digital Ally. With a completely new design this solid-state body camera is designed to deliver outstanding performance with the innovative features and reliability users expect and demand.
|Beyond a Body Camera: The FirstVu II features an innovative articulating camera head that pushes the boundaries of traditional applications. Users can adjust the angle and pitch of the camera without moving the unit or mounting device. The body camera is also IP67 rated and MIL-STD-810G military compliant.
|Interactive Display: With the touchscreen display users can review video evidence directly from the body camera in real-time. In other applications users can rotate the camera head and display the screen outwards, alerting other parties they are being actively recorded by viewing a live stream on the screen.
|Crystal Clear Video and Audio: Recording in full 1080p HD video and audio, in addition to industry leading advanced image sensors to improve low light performance, users can be confident they are capturing the truth.
The most advanced body camera docking station available. QuickVu provides a comprehensive and elegant solution for charging and offloading video evidence to the cloud. The QuickVu is available with eight (8) or twenty-four (24) individual docking bays.
